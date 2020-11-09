Get a WILD Deal from NH Fish and Game

2021 NH Wildlife Calendar PLUS a Full Year of the NH Wildlife Journal for Just $18!

CONTACT: Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 November 9, 2020

CONCORD, NH — For a limited time only, get a WILD Deal when you buy the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s award-winning wildlife calendar AND a one-year subscription to the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal for just $18. Treat yourself, or surprise the “wild ones” in your life with two gifts they’ll love! This special offer applies to both new and current New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine subscribers.

Order by Monday, November 30, 2020, and for only $18, you’ll receive:

A full-year subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (6 issues – U.S. addresses only; subscription begins with the January/February 2020 issue)

The 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar (which will be mailed as soon as your order is processed)

FREE shipping and handling – and no tax!

To take advantage of this special offer, visit www.wildnh.com/shop/wild-deals.html to order or call 603-271-3422. This WILD Deal offer is only available through Monday, November 30, 2020.

WILD Deals may also be purchased at the NH Fish and Game Department’s Licensing Office, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

By taking advantage of this WILD Deal, you’re helping New Hampshire Fish and Game conserve the wildlife and wild places in the Granite State. Thank you for your support!