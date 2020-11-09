Injured Hunter Rescued in Shelburne

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 November 9, 2020

Shelburne, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an overdue hunter by a concerned relative on Saturday night at around 7:30 p.m. The hunter, identified as Garret Waterman, 35, of Gorham, NH, failed to return from a hunt in the Conner Brook area of the White Mountain National Forest. A search effort ensued with Fish & Game Conservation Officers and a canine responding.

K-9 Moxie began searching at approximately 9:20 p.m. and after almost 2 hours of looking, traveling over 2 miles, the K-9 and her handler successfully located the hunter. Waterman had suffered a lower-leg injury after a fall from his tree stand which prevented him from bearing weight on his leg and walking out. With no cell phone service in the area he was unable to call for help.

Fortunately, he had told family members where he would be hunting, so when he failed to return they knew where to direct the responding officers.

Conservation Officers, a State Police Trooper, family members, and a friend hiked into his location and after his injury was assessed and treated, he was assisted out .2 miles to a Forest Service road where he was placed in a vehicle and driven from the scene. He was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of his injuries.