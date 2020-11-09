Job Opening: Prison Rights Attorney

Disability Rights Mississippi has an immediate opening for a time limited full-time (37.5 hours a week) Prison Rights Attorney located in our Jackson office.

Position Title: Prison Rights Attorney

Reports to: Litigation Director

Time Limited position: Two (2) years

FLSA Status: Exempt

AGENCY DESCRIPTION

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) is a statewide nonprofit organization, authorized by federal law, and dedicated to advancing the civil and human rights of persons with disabilities in Mississippi. DRMS’ mission is to promote, protect, and advocate for the legal and human rights of all people with disabilities, and to assist them with full inclusion in home, community, education, and employment.

JOB DESCRIPTION

DRMS is investigating the treatment of inmates in Mississippi’s juvenile justice centers and county jails. This fellowship position will be part of this project which includes making sure that youth and people with disabilities in detention centers and jails are protected. The investigation will likely lead to a comprehensive report which will be presented to the Mississippi state legislators and other statewide officials. This position involves extensive instate travel. The fellow will be subjected to a background check upon hiring.

Essential Functions

Investigate detention centers and county jails throughout Mississippi

Represent clients according to agency priorities Assist Litigation Director in filings and other duties. Complete written report Do research on topics as assigned by supervisor. Perform other related duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Law degree from an accredited law school and a member of Mississippi State Bar who is admitted to practice before Mississippi State and Federal Courts Excellent written and verbal communication skills Complete background check Ability to work cooperatively with all staff Detail oriented and well organized Ability to handle multiple projects

DISCLAIMER

This position description serves as a general summary and overview of the major duties and responsibilities of the job. It is not intended to represent the entirety of the job nor is it intended to be all-inclusive. Security background investigation and approval is required for this position.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must include:

Cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, how you meet the minimum qualifications and why you would be a good candidate. Current resume including salary requirements. Names and contact information of three references.

Materials should be submitted to Disability Rights Mississippi by emailing Polly Tribble, Executive Director, @ ptribble@drms.ms or faxing to 601-968-0665. Applications received that do not follow the requirements will not be considered. Please, no calls! Position will be opened until filled.

Salary: Depends on experience, excellent benefits.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.