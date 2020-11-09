MOLTEN Cloud Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge, MA. – November 9 , 2020 – MOLTEN INC. a modern cloud platform that streamlines core operations for media and entertainment companies, today announced support for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Rights and Content Management solution in AWS Marketplace. Companies that deal with media content, and related rights operations, may now seamlessly procure and deploy MOLTEN Cloud services as part of their AWS infrastructure. Through the AWS Marketplace, such companies may now easily select the subscription terms that best fit their business needs via AWS SaaS Contracts, and efficiently integrate with the MOLTEN Cloud. AWS Marketplace helps customers find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As an AWS Partner, MOLTEN offers a vertically integrated cloud solution for media operations. MOLTEN currently hosts data for over 150M media content rights. The scalable cloud platform is designed to allow companies to expertly search and analyze rights information, distribute content anywhere in the world, and digitize licensing workflows across the organization.

“MOLTEN is committed to empowering the rights-holders of intellectual property, through powerful and simple to use data insights and operational automation in the cloud. Working with AWS, we are able to deliver on that vision, and enable companies to drastically reduce operating costs and increase revenue from their content libraries. Embracing MOLTEN Cloud via the AWS Marketplace, simplifies the integration, procurement and maintenance of the SaaS service so that it seamlessly fits and enhances the capabilities of your cloud infrastructure” said Arjun Mendhi, CEO at MOLTEN.


About MOLTEN INC. —
MOLTEN empowers rights-holders of intellectual property through technological innovation. MOLTEN works closely with media and entertainment organizations, such as film/TV production, distribution and streaming companies. The MOLTEN Cloud platform transforms media rights, content and financial management, simplifying global operations and reducing operating costs. The platform delivers the analytics, infrastructure and networks to accelerate deal-making and content monetization worldwide. MOLTEN’s team brings together engineers from MIT and executives from the media industry.

Denise Denson
MOLTEN, Inc.
+1 917-209-8356
email us here
