Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,419 in the last 365 days.

SHP Aviation Unit Involved in Crash

On Sunday, November 8, at approximately 2:15 pm, an aircraft with the State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Section crashed during a training mission.  The crash occurred near the SHP’s hangar facility on Tryon Rd. in Wake County.  As the helicopter was returning to the hangar facility, the aircraft went down striking several trees on its descent. As a result, the aircraft came to rest on Tryon Rd. in an upright position.  

The pilot is identified as Trooper B. K. Jones, assigned to Troop I, District 4 in Wake County.  Trooper Jones was the sole occupant of the aircraft and was checked for injuries at the scene of the collision.  The involved aircraft was a Patrol owned 1971 Bell 206B helicopter.  Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided the following statement regarding the crash:

“We are truly grateful for the health and safety of Trooper B.K. Jones after today’s helicopter crash in Raleigh,” said Colonel McNeill.  “We are often reminded of the inherent dangers our members face as part of their daily pursuit to keep our communities safe.  We look forward to a transparent investigation into today’s crash and we welcome all findings that we hope can further our quest for the safe operation of the Patrol’s Aviation Unit.”  

The NTSB, FAA and the Patrol’s Reconstruction Unit will be investigating the crash.

# # #  

You just read:

SHP Aviation Unit Involved in Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.