SHP Aviation Unit Involved in Crash

On Sunday, November 8, at approximately 2:15 pm, an aircraft with the State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Section crashed during a training mission. The crash occurred near the SHP’s hangar facility on Tryon Rd. in Wake County. As the helicopter was returning to the hangar facility, the aircraft went down striking several trees on its descent. As a result, the aircraft came to rest on Tryon Rd. in an upright position.

The pilot is identified as Trooper B. K. Jones, assigned to Troop I, District 4 in Wake County. Trooper Jones was the sole occupant of the aircraft and was checked for injuries at the scene of the collision. The involved aircraft was a Patrol owned 1971 Bell 206B helicopter. Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided the following statement regarding the crash:

“We are truly grateful for the health and safety of Trooper B.K. Jones after today’s helicopter crash in Raleigh,” said Colonel McNeill. “We are often reminded of the inherent dangers our members face as part of their daily pursuit to keep our communities safe. We look forward to a transparent investigation into today’s crash and we welcome all findings that we hope can further our quest for the safe operation of the Patrol’s Aviation Unit.”

The NTSB, FAA and the Patrol’s Reconstruction Unit will be investigating the crash.

