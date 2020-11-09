Aircraft Avionic Systems Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Aircraft Avionic Systems Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview: Aircraft Avionic Systems

Wars in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq and increasing terrorist threats around the world has led to growth in military operations and increased use of combat aircrafts. Governments have realized the importance of avionic systems and are spending more money to update the existing avionic systems to support these operations.

Avionic system are the electronic system that are used on aircraft, spacecraft and artificial satellites which includes communication systems, navigation systems and management of multiple systems that are fitted to aircraft to perform individual functions. Performance and efficiency of an aircraft is directly affected by avionic systems.

As military and defense organizations have to bear huge cost on maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), most of them are opting for low-maintenance aircraft that will help them to reduce MRO costs. Avionics systems plays a crucial role in the proper functioning of an aircraft and scheduled maintenance.

As avionics system is necessity and important as part of military capabilities but government spending on military aircraft avionics during the forecasted period, 2018-2025 will be constrained due to cut in defense budget in many western nations. Though United State will top the military aircraft avionics market. There will be increase in spending by emerging nations such as India, Saudi Arabia, and China into military aircraft avionics system during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The Global Aircraft Avionic Systems Markets is estimated to value USD 93 billion in 2015 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 8.5% during the forecast period to reach more than USD 150 billion by 2025.

Top Key Players Of Aircraft Avionic Systems Industry:

Cobham

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Curtiss-Wright

Elbit Systems

Garmin

GE Aviation

L-3 Communications

Universal Avionics Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Drivers

Increased demand for combat aircraft, increasing safety measures, evolving airspace and increased military operations around the world are the major drivers of the Global Aircraft Avionic Systems Markets.

Challenges

Increase in raw material prices, cuts in defense budget which results in cut in spending on avionic system, complexities involved in avionics system and changing technology are the major challenges for the Global Aircraft Avionic Systems Markets.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand

Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

