Ilantus Technologies Appoints Gautam Dev as Global Head – Advisory & Professional Services
Previously, Gautam Dev was the Managing Director at EY and comes with 25+ years of Global Cyber Risk and Security experience providing technology leadership.
Having been in the risk industry for over 2 decades with product advisory and solutions development as my core, joining Ilantus to further the cause was the natural and obvious decision.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilantus Technologies announced the appointment of Gautam Dev as Global Head – Advisory & Professional Services. He brings in 25+ years of Global Cyber Risk and Security experience providing technology leadership. Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, he has been a valued advisor in the cybersecurity space for over two decades and has played a central role in investigating severe cyber incidents. He is innovating the next generation of cyber risk and governance through informed, secure, governed, and resilient security solutions.
— Gautam Dev, Global Head – Advisory & Professional Services
Ilantus Technologies is a leader in the Identity & Access Management domain, backed by over two decades of extensive experience and deep insight gained from thousands of IAM implementations for some of the biggest brands in the world including Fortune 500 companies. Recognized by leading industry analysts Gartner & KuppingerCole, Ilantus’ solutions are known for innovation and simplicity.
About his new role at Ilantus, Gautam said, “I strongly believe what the industry today desires is a quick, collaborated, simplified, and actionable platform to meet and beat anomalous access related risks. I also believe Ilantus is a pioneer in that “all in one” field. Having been in the risk industry for over 2 decades with product advisory and solutions development as my core, joining Ilantus to further the cause was the natural and obvious decision...”
Gautam is joining Ilantus from EY where he was Managing Director, advising and assisting clients on matters of cybersecurity, Identity Governance and Administration. Prior to this, he was the Founding Venture Leader for Enterprise Risk & Security Solution at Cognizant. He incubated and built Cognizant’s Enterprise Risk & Security Solution, where he played a key role in achieving a 40% growth year on year. Before this, he was Head Strategic Initiatives – Enterprise Security Solutions at Wipro where he was heading the Enterprise Application and Data Security Services Practice involving multiple teams of Information and Application security leaders, managers, and consultants. He has held prominent roles in Satyam Computers, Deloitte, Verisign, and Southwestern Bell Corporation and played an indispensable role in providing Application and Data Security solutions to organizations.
He is the Founding Principal of Alliance for Cyber Risk Governance which is a global advisory community of industry experts, providing Cyber Risk Assurance Standards and Innovation. Gautam is also the Creator and Founder of Intellicta, which provides a platform to help the Board of Directors and senior management teams bridge the visibility gaps across their compliance, security, risk, and government functions.
Ilantus CEO Arun Singh commented, “The entire team of Ilantus is thrilled to welcome Gautam on board. He is a proven leader and subject matter expert in the Identity and Access Management domain. His addition will enable us to provide exceptional product services to our customers, outstanding support to our partner ecosystem, and achieve the next level of success in operational efficiency and growth.”
About Ilantus Technologies
Having managed 10 million+ identity lifecycles during 20+ years in IAM, Ilantus is poised for an accelerated growth path with a strong partner network worldwide to enable seamless implementation of their highly scalable solutions like Compact Identity and Xpress Password that can cater to the unique IAM demands of any industry vertical. Ilantus’ offerings are known for their unique features and ease of use, driving superior ROI, and exceptional user adoption rates.
Iana Davis
Ilantus Technologies
+1 720-375-6353
iana.davis@ilantus.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn