BDO renews 3-year license agreement with ayfie

ayfie confirms today that the auditing and advisory company BDO will continue collaboration and extend their license agreement for three more years.

ayfie Group AS (OSE:AYFIE-ME)

OSLO, NORWAY, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwegian technology company ayfie is an international provider of search and text analytics solutions for large amounts of data. Its unique linguistic-based framework analyzes words and phrases based on their context which allows for fast and easy insights into unstructured data.

ayfie’s knowledge discovery solution for BDO combines artificial intelligence frameworks with natural language processing. It provides an efficient toolset to access and assess internal information faster - even if it is split across multiple data silos. The agreement is important for BDO as it helps them gain control of large amounts of data in the company.

“We have had a very good collaboration with ayfie, which has helped us make data available for, among other things, postings and reuse. Together we are working to find new areas to utilize the technology in BDO. We look forward to continuing to work with ayfie to meet the demands and needs of the future”, says Jørgen Brodtkorb, IT Director at BDO.

“Leveraging our enhanced linguistic framework on BDO’s distributed knowledge base shows the full potential of our platform when it comes to discovering insights within huge amounts of unstructured data. We are proud that BDO chose us again to power their internal knowledge discovery processes.” – Johannes Stiehler, CEO, ayfie Group AS.

BDO will continue to use ayfie’s technology to collect broad information from BDO's hybrid solution that includes a combination of data stored in data centers and in various cloud environments. The agreement between ayfie and BDO entails an extension of three years for 1,600 users.

About ayfie – ayfie (ayfie.com) offers search and text analytics solutions that bring structure to unstructured data. Its products combine artificial intelligence with deep expertise in linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science to extract meaning from text. Professionals across all industries use ayfie’s powerful text analytics engine to efficiently detect personally identifiable information, reveal critical insights, conduct smart searches and power security practice workflows. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, UK, Germany and Sweden.

About BDO - BDO is an authorized accountancy company and international advisory and auditing company with a deep foothold in Norwegian society and business. They help thousands of businesses across the country solve challenges, create value and achieve their goals. Read more at BDO.no.

