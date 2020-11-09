Indie Game Release Eagle Knight Paradox Breaks Kickstarter Campaign Goals Handily

SALTILLO, MEXICO, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The developers of Eagle Knight Paradox, an action mecha platformer where players protect a city from total annihilation, is among Kickstarter's pick for "Projects We Love," an accolade that contributed heavily to the campaign surpassing its original goal by over $1,000 with just seven days to go. Still, Eagle Knight Paradox's combination of pixellated design, hand-drawn animation, varied gameplay, and a compelling story goes a long way in attracting indie game enthusiasts.

The Kickstarter campaign offers multiple tiers of investment, each with its own perks that sold out quite quickly once word of the campaign spread on niche podcasts. Developed by Playstorm Studios, a lean team of artists, VFX specialists, developers, and game designers, Eagle Knight Paradox will be released on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.

The team is running the campaign to ensure the game's development, art, storyline, playability, and mechanics are fully fleshed out and harnessed. To extend accessibility and reach for as many players as possible, the team is also releasing the game in English, Spanish, German, French, and Portuguese. They are also planning a second stretch goal to add Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese, with a number of further languages potentially coming up through feedback in their Discord channel.

Investors can expect their financial support to help the team finish the game's design. The team is planning to funnel 60 percent of the investments directly for the game's development, 30 percent for taxes, 5 percent for transfer fees, and 5 percent for Kickstarter fees. Game development priorities include testing and incorporating different fighting mechanics, such as "combos" and "ultimates" within high-quality pixel art.

Perks offered include game-related merchandise and releases such as a digital copy of the finished game, the soundtrack, a t-shirt announcing campaign support for Eagle Knight Paradox, and a collector's edition artbook in either digital or physical form. The artbook features all of the drawings, designs, and concept art accompanied by commentary from the creators.

The gameplay itself is familiar but compelling, focusing on offering players multiple decision-making points that alter the dynamics of the story while combining high-speed action-adventure levels. The world- and level-design for Eagle Knight Paradox are inspired by the Playstorm team's childhood anime shows, which include series like Gundam Wing and Neon Genesis Evangelion, as well as iconic games like Mega Man X and Super Metroid. The scenarios within the story are created to support the gameplay, and players will enjoy the multiple endings that build an awareness of how a single choice can affect the outcome.