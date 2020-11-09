Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market 2020, Size, Share, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Data and Data Engineering Services Industry
Description
Big Data is a term given to analysis of data sets that are so big that the conventional data processing softwares are inadequate to deal with them. Big data challenges include capturing data, data storage, data analysis, search, sharing, updating, transferring, piracy of information and data source.
Big Data and Data Engineering services are responsible for the creation and maintenance of analytics infrastructure that enables almost every other function in the data world. They are responsible for the development, construction, and maintenance and testing of architectures, such as databases and large-scale processing systems
The global big data and data engineering services market was USD 20.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 75.42 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.37% during the forecast period.
Drivers vs Constraints
Major driver for the service is the increase in internet users throughout the world. Because of increase in internet users companies require to manage and analyse big volume of unstructured data. But the only constraint is the inability to get the analysis of real time data.
Growth by Region
North America market dominated the big data and data engineering services market followed by EMEA. APAC will be the fastest growing region because of increasing network connectivity and availability of mobile phones.
Industry Trends and Updates
Major trend that is been seen among the major partners of the service providers are that they have now shifted their focus to small and medium sized enterprises. With the increase in E-commerce in Asian countries, many service are finding huge market in this region
