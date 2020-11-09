Minnesota Police Reserve Officers Association Chairman David A. Singleton of Maplewood, MN Launches New Website.

MAPLEWOOD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David A. Singleton, Minnesota Police Reserve Officers Association Chairman, has launched his official website to take his Public Safety works to the next level.

For the love of the Maplewood community’s safety and the peace of mind that comes with it, David Singleton is taking bold steps in the direction of progress. His organization, the Minnesota Police Reserve Officers Association, has gone live on the internet.

For a couple of months now, David Singleton of Maplewood, MN has been putting in the work to grow his organization. Likewise, helping people in Minnesota get a chance of employment to play a part in the community works. He brainstormed, and a brilliant idea came up. What if he creates a responsive website to breach the communication gap?

Soon, he came up with a grandmaster plan – the goal was to design a website that can serve as a portal for the organization to reach out to the public. And at the same time, it serves as an earpiece to get feedback from members of the community he serves. A couple of visits to his webmaster has yielded good fruits. Now, the stage is set, and the official website is already launched.

"I am excited and humbled by the launch of the website, as the website visitors will enjoy uninterruptable access to speak with our representatives in Minnesota 24 hours, 7 days of the week. And the website will keep people informed of upcoming events and activities within Minnesota." Stated David Singleton.

David aims to support reserve officers who are going to school for law enforcement. To provide more employment opportunities, he has implemented a public safety staffing agency specifically for students who are eligible to be certified to work as licensed peace officers in Minnesota.

Active military and retired reserve officers also qualify for employment opportunities. To ensure that the government is fiscally sustainable and work to create and approve budgets that will not be a financial burden to the community of Maplewood.

In addition, Singleton aims to support community development initiatives for improved equitable and enhance the quality of life for all residents of Maplewood, MN, and to increase women and minority business opportunities.

For additional information, visit the Minnesota Police Reserve Officers ​Association online.

About David A. Singleton

Born and raised in Minnesota, David A. Singleton has served in Public Safety, Business, and Politics most of his life. Being a Criminal Justice student, he sought to make a significant, positive impact for Minnesota, a place where he owes much of his life experience and achievements to. This is the basis for which the Minnesota Police Reserve Officers Association was founded.