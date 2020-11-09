OXFORD RESEARCHER'S NEW SCIENTIFIC STUDY SUGGESTS AN ANTI-VIRAL DIET MAY DECREASE COVID-19 CRISIS

New Scientific Study identifies 52 well-evidenced Anti-Viral Ingredients Scientific Study 'AVD' released in COVID-19 and Academic Editions Edouard d'Araille - Researcher and Author of 'AVD'

Academic Edouard d'Araille publishes Theory based on Findings from Over 1000 Research Scientists, Supporting a Diet that May Defeat Viruses including SARS-CoV-2

Millions of lives might be saved from viral illness if we learn to include anti-viral ingredients in our diets - whose properties are verified by scientific evidence and not based on opinions or rumor” — Edouard d'Araille

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ebola, Influenzas, Zika, HIV, Dengue Fever and Coronaviruses - those are just a few of the potentially fatal viruses which new scientific study 'AVD' indicates people may gain protection from with a group of 52 dietary ingredients. Although Edouard d'Araille - author of this report - at no point proposes a single food as the 'cure' for any viral illnesses, he advances a persuasive argument in support of the probability that including more anti-viral ingredients in the human diet may decrease people's vulnerability to a considerable number of viruses. He defines an 'Anti-Viral Diet' as:

"A diet whose primary purpose is to counteract viral threats and to optimize the ability of our immune systems to fight off both viruses and viral diseases".

However, Edouard d'Araille makes clear throughout his extensive 500-page inquiry that he is not claiming to have arrived at an Anti-Viral Diet, but that scientists are only at the initial stage in their progress towards discovering an effective one.

What makes 'AVD' more significant than previous studies of its kind, is the large quantity of high-quality peer-reviewed articles referred to in support of its central hypothesis. The findings of over one thousand researchers, spanning a fifty-year period, are provided in corroboration of the anti-viral and immune-enhancing properties of ingredients proposed. The majority of papers quoted in validation of an 'Anti-Viral Diet' come from the most respected scientific and medical journals, including The Lancet, BMJ, Nature, PLoS One, JAMA and Scientific Reports. For instance, words of approval for natural solutions - even to assist in the current COVID-19 predicament - are quoted from the journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry:

"Several antiviral bioproducts have already been described by the activity against Dengue Virus, Coronavirus, Enterovirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza Virus and HIV. Thus, bioproducts could be friends in the fight against SARS-CoV-2."

In fact, most ingredients proposed in the monograph 'AVD' are supported by substantial experimentation and analysis pointing to their specific anti-viral activities against the virus that causes COVID-19.

At a time when too many unsubstantiated claims are being made about unproven pharmaceuticals, foods and plants against SARS-CoV-2, it is a relief to come across a study that makes a persistent effort to cut through the noise and weigh up actual scientific evidence in an objective fashion. Edouard d'Araille draws together findings from nutritional science, microbiology, phytochemistry, virology, dietetics and the study of infectious diseases in support of an Anti-Viral Diet. His question is: IF it is true that a convincing body of proof has emerged of the anti-viral qualities of various dietary ingredients, why is that not being pursued as a full-scale research project to arrive at a way of mitigating the damage of the current pandemic? This appears to be what the author of 'AVD' proposes, when he writes that:

"With the right team of researchers behind it and with the energy and determination to achieve what appears to be within our reach, I believe that an effective and invaluable Anti-Viral Diet might become a reality for us in time to ease the current crisis."

What Edouard d'Araille's study does at least accomplish, is to identify key groups of natural anti-virals meriting further investigation and a provisional list of fifty-two dietary ingredients - found in or as food - whose anti-viral and/or immunomodulatory properties have the firmest grounding in scientific evidence. Specific vitamins, minerals, nutrients, flavonoids and other phytochemicals are among those pinpointed there. In the case of each constituent proposed, there is an indication of what viruses it appears to be active against (or how it enhances the immune system), as well as information about its sources, human safety and additional qualities - such as being anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory or antioxidant. The full version of this study includes 250 pages of scientific research referring to in silico, in vitro and in vivo experimental findings.

What is reassuring about the diet proposed in 'AVD', is that it does not part company with the dietary health guidelines of the World Health Organization, but proposes building on those as primary foundations. Ultimately, what Edouard d'Araille's inquiry suggests, is that if people consume more portions of food ingredients with well-evidenced anti-viral and/or immune-enhancing qualities, this might increase the probability of their being protected against certain viruses and viral illnesses. The author of this study proposes an 'Anti-Viral Five-A-Day' principle, in the hope that it will help people consciously focus on consuming a bare minimum of anti-viral ingredients each day as a deterrent against viruses. He describes this succinctly as:

"Having Five Anti-Viral Ingredients Every Day May Increase Your Protection Against Viruses, because (a) Some Anti-Viral Ingredients have a Direct or Indirect Inhibitory Effect on Certain Viruses; (b) Other Anti-Viral Ingredients can Enhance the Effectiveness of the Immune System."

He explains how it is based upon the successful WHO 'Five-A-Day' Fruit and Vegetables initiative and devotes particular attention to the topic of how people can estimate portions of their 'Anti-Viral Five-A-Day' in a comparable way to portions of fruit and vegetables.

In an interview with journalist Aaron Jonas on October 24th 2020, Edouard d'Araille commented that:

"It is equally important not to have too much of any dietary ingredients, as this can cause just as serious problems as deficiencies. Vitamins and minerals, as a well-known example, can cause health issues when taken in excessive quantities."

'AVD' has already ignited medical debate with its assertion that an Anti-Viral Diet may deter SARS-CoV-2 and alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19. However, in light of the solid evidence provided in support of its anti-viral ingredients, Edouard d'Araille's study seems to take the discussion to a point where it is not so much IF an Anti-Viral Diet is possible, but rather: "WHEN will an effective Anti-Viral Diet be finalized?"

"I am sending the study 'AVD' to every government worldwide as I believe nations must come together and collaborate so as to arrive at an effective Anti-Viral Diet against SARS-CoV-2 and other lethal viruses."

https://oxford.academia.edu/EdouarddAraille

10% of all proceeds from 'AVD' are being donated to Anti-Viral Research.

'AVD: The Anti-Viral Diet' - The New Scientific Study by Oxford Researcher Edouard d'Araille, which describes a Diet that May Deter Viruses and Viral Illnesses.