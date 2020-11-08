Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ethiopian Oromo Activists Congratulate President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris on Election Victory

Oromo activists look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration as they seek peace and free and fair representative democracy in Ethiopia.

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association (OLLAA) congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president-elect Harris on their historic election victory. One of the many great things about the United States is the American people's ability to freely elect their leaders. We at OLLAA look forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that the Ethiopian Oromo people and all peace-loving people of Ethiopia have the same voting and human rights cherished by all Americans.

