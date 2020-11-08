"Magic City" Skyline Glows with Largest Electronic U.S. Flag | Paramount Miami Worldcenter Signals American Unity

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Lights-Up "Magic City" Skyline with Largest Electronic U.S. Flag Symbolizing Unity Following Presidential Election (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Photos & B-Roll Below | Contact: Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News | Bryan@Televisionews.com

This is a massive star-spangled salute aimed at inspiring patriotism, democracy, and national unity” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a brilliant stars and stripes beacon, signaling American unification, is lighting-up the Miami Skyline.

Through Monday at midnight, the Nation’s Largest Electronic American Flag is being displayed on the new, futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

Click Here for Photos | Click Here for B-Roll

Dimensions

Paramount is the “Magic City’s” soaring signature superstructure and the sixth-tallest building south of New York City, which features the world’s most-advanced animation lighting system.

Through the center of the 60-story, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is a 700-foot-tall vertical stream of red and white L.E.D. stripes.

At the top of the building is a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide field of blue with fluttering five-pointed white stars.

“This is a massive star-spangled salute aimed at inspiring patriotism, democracy, and national unity,” says Daniel Kodsi, Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer.

High-Tech Lighting

Paramount’s state-of-the-art, $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system consists of 14,300 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. The system can create 16.2 million color-combinations. It took three years to design and install Paramount’s lighting system.

Hours of Operation

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter National Unity tower lighting runs through sunset on Saturday, November 7, 2020 through 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The building illuminates for a duration of three minutes; every half-hour; from 5:00 p.m. through Midnight (ET) and between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. – during the hours just before sunrise.

About Paramount

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the world’s most-amenitized luxury residential tower. It is the centerpiece of the mammoth Miami Worldcenter. The $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is currently America’s biggest urban core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development.

Paramount Miami Nation's Largest Electronic Flag Signals American Unity Following Presidential Election B-Roll