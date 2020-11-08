Miami Real Estate Agency Seeks to Hire REALTORS for Cloud Based Brokerage Call Center

Miami REALTORS at Miami Real Estate Agency Miami Real Estate Agency is Seeking Miami REALTORS to Partner on Referral Leads Buy and Search Miami Real Estate with Miami Real Estate Agency

Miami's first cloud based Real Estate Brokerage, Miami Real Estate Agency, seeks to hire Miami REALTORS to staff cloud based call center.

The technology we are building here is unique in my 15 years in the real estate industry. We are truly allowing real time cloud based collaboration between new agents, experienced agents and clients.” — Sean Greco

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Real Estate Agency announces push to hire a team of inside sales agents to staff the industry's first truly cloud based real estate platform and call center. New agents and experienced agents can both have the option to join the company as a regular agent or an inside sales agent, where the latter allows a licensed real estate agent to make hourly pay as well as a small real estate commission for clients routed through the cloud based CRM software. Once inside agents qualify a client they match them with another licensed REALTOR active in that market or with the experience for that property type. This allows collaboration at scale between active agents in every niche market with licensed REALTORS reacting in real time to client needs with a truly distributed cloud based system.

Miami Real Estate Agency was founded by a diverse team with a passion for real estate including an experienced broker, real estate lawyer, software architect, real estate investors and certified marketing experts. All of the founding members are also licensed REALTORS, allowing each founder a real estate base as well as a plethora of specific industry knowledge. This allows the company to keep all software development in house and create a truly unique take on the call center model, with 100% of the technology in house, and putting the distributed power in the hands of licensed REALTORS, not overseas outsourced call centers.

For licensed Florida Real Estate Agents that wish to join Miami Real Estate Agency there are multiple plans, with typically newer REALTORS electing to join as an Inside Sales Agent (ISA) to make calls for hourly rate while they learn the industry and collaborate with experienced Partner Agents. The company also offers agents to grow into a 100% real estate commission plan based on recruiting incentives, all for no monthly fees of any kind. To join Miami Real Estate Agency as a REALTOR please sign up here: https://miamirealestate.agency/Home/Page/AgentJoin

For customers looking to get real time service including instant video chat showings & virtual tours please Search Miami Real Estate for Sale with Miami Real Estate Agency.

About Miami Real Estate Agency:

Miami Real Estate Agency is the world's first true cloud based brokerage powered by 100% in house technology from CRM & Dialer to full IDX websites and more. The brokerage also employs a team of inside sales agents to call hundreds of leads daily to qualify new customers for our active agents. Every active agent in the firm is eligible to receive new client leads daily, exponentially growing any Real Estate Agent's earning potential. For more info visit https://miamirealestate.agency/

