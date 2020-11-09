Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OUTSIDER WV ARTIST SWARTZMILLER with "DNA" SIGNATURE is GAINING RECOGNITION with UP-CYCLED CARDBOARD ART

The acrylic painting is a tribute to Vincent Van Gogh to Vincent

Van Gogh Sunflowers on an up-cycled Michael's cardboard box

This acrylic painting is a colorful, Picasso / Cubism style painting of a semi-nude female. Displays very well, very bright and bold color palette.

An acrylic Picasso Tribute Painting of a Semi-Nude Female on Up-cycled Cardboard

This is an acrylic painting of a cute black and white kitten with big aqua eyes. The painting is on old dictionary pages and then glued to a piece of up-cycled cardboard

Acrylic Painting of a Kitten with Aqua Eyes on Old Dictionary Pages Glued to Up-cycled Cardboard

WV LISTED Outsider Artist Mike Swartzmiller is gaining popularity with his unique "DNA SIGNED" cardboard art selling over 600 auction listings on eBay

I'm excited about seeing the recognition that Outsider Artists are receiving in the art world's arenas. Art is art, quality is quality regardless of an artist's life, background or social status.”
— Mike Swartzmiller
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Virginia OUTSIDER Artist has Unique DNA Signature ------------ Outsider Art Gaining in Respect and Value in the Art World

The term “outsider art” originated by Roger Cardinal, an art scholar from Canterbury, England in his 1972 book tilted “Outsider Art.” Almost 50 years later, the term referring to visual artists without formal training is still in controversy and often debated. Outsider art is commonly in reference to folk, naïve, art brut, primitive, compulsion, or raw art. Call it what you may, this category of art is becoming highly collectible and increasing in value in the art world, including major auction houses including Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

In some instances, outsider artists are as unique as their paintings; some suffer from disorders, some spend their whole life creating art not viewed by anyone. But many “Outsiders” create art that can rival traditional art created by artists with high pedigrees.

One such outsider artist gaining popularity is Mike Swartzmiller, a listed artist from West Virginia. Since 2002, Swartzmiller has signed all his painting with a unique “DNA” signature. His signature is just his last name; the uniqueness lies underneath the signature, as he adds small snippets of his hair. The hair, slightly visible, doesn’t detract from his one-of-a-kind works of art and provides an additional layer of authenticity.

Besides the unique signature, Swartzmiller has always experimented with different, up-cycled mediums such as advertising cardboard, ceiling tile, old stock certificates, and old sheet music. Presently in 2020, Swartzmiller’s “eBay Only” cardboard art series has exploded with over 600 painting being sold in a row through eBay auction listings. All 600 paintings were created on up-cycled product advertising or raw cardboard boxes.

Cardboard Art’s uniqueness extends beyond the actual painted image; corrugation marks, creases and, of course, product advertising showing through the paint. A cat on a Chewy.com box and a tribute to Van Gogh painting on a Michaels’ craft store box epitomizes the unique, one-of-a-kind paintings that can be created. The best source of cardboard to create art is found at your local dollar store’s recycling racks, just ask!

With scientists closing in on breakthrough forensic methods of DNA identification through hair samples, the original Swartzmiller painting you purchase today contains the ultimate provenance and authenticity for tomorrow, just look under the signature.

