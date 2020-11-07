MEDIA ADVISORY: Cybersecurity Press Briefing 11/9/20
Game-changing Data Security Technology Stops Cyber Criminals in Their TracksLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: A virtual press briefing and live demo about breakthrough cybersecurity technology that protects data wherever it goes, anytime, anywhere. It also lets you control who’s able to see it, when it’s accessed, by whom and on what device – all within three seconds of when you sent it.
WHY: Your data can now be un-stealable (e.g., email, Word document, text file, spreadsheet, Adobe pdf, media file, etc.) If an unauthorized user tries to gain access without appropriate permissions, the data self-protects, much like a “Mission Impossible” message.
WHEN: 8:00 - 9:00 AM Pacific Time on Monday, November 9, 2020
WHO: Elliot Lewis, founder and CEO of Keyavi Data Corp.
HOW: via Zoom, link to be provided
RSVP: press@5starpr.com
NOTE: The content of this briefing will be embargoed until a press release is issued at 8:00 AM EST on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. By accepting this invitation, you agree to abide by this news embargo.
