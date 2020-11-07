Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,783 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Cybersecurity Press Briefing 11/9/20

Game-changing Data Security Technology Stops Cyber Criminals in Their Tracks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: A virtual press briefing and live demo about breakthrough cybersecurity technology that protects data wherever it goes, anytime, anywhere. It also lets you control who’s able to see it, when it’s accessed, by whom and on what device – all within three seconds of when you sent it.

WHY: Your data can now be un-stealable (e.g., email, Word document, text file, spreadsheet, Adobe pdf, media file, etc.) If an unauthorized user tries to gain access without appropriate permissions, the data self-protects, much like a “Mission Impossible” message.

WHEN: 8:00 - 9:00 AM Pacific Time on Monday, November 9, 2020

WHO: Elliot Lewis, founder and CEO of Keyavi Data Corp.

HOW: via Zoom, link to be provided

RSVP: press@5starpr.com

NOTE: The content of this briefing will be embargoed until a press release is issued at 8:00 AM EST on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. By accepting this invitation, you agree to abide by this news embargo.

Audra Capas
5StarPR, LLC
press@5starpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Cybersecurity Press Briefing 11/9/20

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.