eZ-Xpo to Host the 1st Virtual Christian Global Conference for Transform Our World

Welcome to the New Normal—Christians Everywhere Are Transforming Society using Virtual Trade Show and Collaboration Applications

With today's COVID-19 pandemic, every organization needs to think outside the box to leverage the Virtual Expo to connect all key stakeholders worldwide.” — Matt Fok, CEO of eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in All-in-1 Virtual Collaborative Network, today announced eZ-Xpo is powering Transform Our World for their 30th Annual Global Conference at Word Alive International Outreach in the historically rich and beautiful state of Alabama, USA Wednesday, November 11-14, 2020 following local recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

eZ-Xpo’s Virtual Collaborative Network will empower to facilitate the overall Virtual Global Conference with 1) Virtual Lobby Session Tracks, 2) Virtual Breakout Rooms with Live Chat for Private and Group Chat, and 3) Virtual Auditorium for live streaming and pre-recorded videos for all stakeholders. For the first time ever, participants will be able to attend virtual live sessions and workshops for the entire duration of the conference.

Led by Ed Silvoso and a team of master practitioners of Transformation, this conference will showcase inspiring teaching and jaw-dropping evidence that the Ekklesia is finding solutions and strategies to face some of society’s deepest challenges and wounds. The Ekklesia is expanding its reach to bring reconciliation, healing and hope to communities across the globe.

“The transformation movement is different because it is spiritual without being religious. Even though faith in God is its central tenet, there is no religious flavor to it. In fact, more than in houses of worship, it is taking place in the marketplace. It is revolutionary without being rebellious. It is contagious without being infectious. It is empowering without being overpowering. It is personal while at the same time touching cities and nations. It is both death-defying and life-giving, because it is being facilitated by people who are overcoming systemic evil by the blood shed on the cross by the Holy One, people who have exchanged their lives for His life.” – Founder and CEO Ed Silvoso

“Despite COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to partner with Transform Our World taking a global leadership role to host a Virtual Christian Global Conference to provide all key stakeholders to help Christians worldwide. It also set up a new game-changer framework and opens unlimited opportunities to thrive from the current COVID-19 pandemic." Matt Fok, CEO of eZ-XPO.

We invite you to join leaders from across the globe as we unite around the message of Ekklesia to see families, communities, and nations transformed by the power of the Gospel.

Register for the 30th Transform Our World Annual Global Virtual Conference at

https://www.transformourworld.org

https://www.transformourworld.org/2020-global-conference-instructionals/

About Transform our World

Transform Our World (formerly known as The International Transformation Network) is an alliance of marketplace and ministry individuals working together to make the world a better place. We want to see the presence and power of God meet the felt needs and the systemic challenges of our communities and the world at large.

In Matthew 18:20, Jesus defines His Church or Ekklesia as two or three people gathered in His presence to enact His will on the Earth. Jesus’ Ekklesia was a building-less mobile people movement operating 24/7 in the marketplace to impact everybody and everything with the message of transformation. Today through our movement we are seeing ordinary people doing extraordinary things as they play a vital role in the ending of systemic injustice in all seven spheres of society- Business, Government, Education, Healthcare, Local Church, the Family and Media, Arts & Entertainment.

Find out more at www.transformourworld.org.



About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

