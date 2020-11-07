Monster Hangover Patch Debuts
Preventing Your Hangover Has Never Been Easier. New transdermal patch replaces key nutrients lost during alcohol consumption.
I love the Monster Transdermal patch! I’m a makeup artist and often bring them to weddings. They are great for special occasions (bachelor/bachelorette parties, girls’ weekends, or just a night out)”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waking up with a splitting headache after a night out isn’t anyone’s idea of fun, which is why Monster Transdermal has worked to create a natural way to relieve the aches and pains of a hangover.
Monster Transdermal is a simple patch with natural ingredients. Enriched with vitamins and green tea extract, Monster Transdermal patches are designed to help people feel better and enjoy their days after fun nights out.
Monster Transdermal features 12 vitamins known to help aid hangovers, and the patches are independently lab tested. Each patch is vacuum sealed and complies with quality and safety regulations.
Monster Transdermal patches are made with natural ingredients and designed for even the most sensitive skin. Each patch is very easy to use. Users simply open the packet, separate the patch from its backing, and apply on the upper arm. Non-latex adhesive ensures no allergic reactions.
Having a night out on the town can be fun, but alcohol depletes vitamins and leaves people feeling less than ideal when the alcohol wears off. Monster Transdermal has worked to ensure a product that safely reduces the symptoms of a hangover using natural ingredients. Plus, Monster Transdermal patches are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
One recent customers said, “I love the Monster Transdermal patch! I’m a makeup artist and often bring them to weddings. They are fun to customize for special occasions (bachelor/bachelorette parties, girls’ weekends, or just a night out) or just hide it under your shirt if you don’t want anyone to notice. The patches really work. All you have to do is put it on before you start drinking and then drink water. I’m going to order more for sure.”
Monster Transdermal patches come in a convenient carry box with 10 individually wrapped patches. The company has positioned the patches on Amazon, where customers have left an overall 4.5 out of 5 star rating, and has multiple positive reviews on its website.
“Enjoy the night, tomorrow is covered,” said the Monster Transdermal team. “You’ll feel even better tomorrow.”
Monster Transdermal patches are now available via their website and Amazon, offering people everywhere an easy way to get help minimizing their hangover symptoms. They also told us to standby, as their portfolio of transdermal patches grow. More information can be found at https://www.monsterhangoverpatch.com/.
About Monster Transdermal
Monster Transdermal is a company developing patches to address a number of individual body ailments. They specialize in transdermal research, product design productions, and distribution. Their headquarters is located in Atlanta Georgia.
