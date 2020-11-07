International Media Corporation Launches exclusive Investigative Newsportal ScamsBreaking.com
ScamsBreaking.com investigative news portal developed by Australia based, International Media Corporation launched scams exclusive web portal which presents news with full responsibility, besides providing access to the most current and verified information across the board. The news information hub, scamsbreaking.com Newsportal is a venture to shake the consciousness of the people, inspiring them to become more aware of the heinous crimes and notorious scams, which if unchecked
could eventually impact or harm them at a greater length. It’s a social awakening for a cleaner, saner, and better world order.
The singular purpose of launching the investigative news portal by International Media
The corporation is to expose dreaded criminals and venomous scamsters, flourishing throughout the globe under the patronage of powerful politicians and bureaucrats. Such individuals, though rarely spoken about, can cause irreversible damage to society. scamsbreaking.com Newsportal has unearthed multiple cases where malicious vilification has taken a toll of innocent lives by spreading false and unverified information, affecting their future because society relates and remembers them as guilty of committing a crime through such unfortunate happenings. Most of the victims are coerced into or succumb under duress for something they have never done, falling prey to the evil campaigns against them.
Internet is a potent interactive platform for introducing its readers to a world of convenience, that encourages free expression of thoughts, views, and opinions, etc. But we fail to see and be alerted of the perils that a third party can alter our concepts to use them for various malpractices without our knowledge of it, some of which are even severe as identity theft, a crime that holds a record for destroying millions of lives across the globe. At scamsbreaking.com Newsportal, it is ensured that the easy accessibility of information should be utilized in a proper manner for the betterment of society. Thus, our game-changing initiative has come into play to prevent fake news, hoaxes, and scams from snowballing into a major crisis where information having a cyber presence is converted into acts of physical malpractices.
At scamsbreaking.com Newsportal, before hosting the news or information provided by the dedicated journalists for viewing on the public domain it is mandatory for it to pass through stringent scrutiny and analysis by experts drawn from various professions and those being the masters of their subjects. The latest update would be broadcasted around the globe for ensuring that criminals cartels, financial scamsters are exposed, undergo trial, and are severely punished, as they are eating into the innards of the global economy like termites. In the era of false news and hoax stories, scamsbreaking.com Newsportal is geared up to counter it in an unbeatable and robust manner through in-built processes which eliminate even the slightest chance of error or invalidated data from being published, even when they are sourced through renowned media institutes and journalists.
As scamsbreaking.com Newsportal is a global platform which would carry news and information from every corner of the world, IMC follows a stringent process of thorough inspection and research regarding the credibility and authenticity of the information forwarded, and gather all the relevant resources and substantive evidence which are duly admissible in the court of law of the respective country. Not limiting the data as simply undergoing a process of a single review, scamsbreaking.com Newsportal applies several filters to authenticate the gathered data and evidence, which then passes through countable rounds of investigations. Thereafter, scamsbreaking.com Newsportal gives the concerned party an opportunity in the interest of transparency, equality, neutrality, and fair play to place their version before the story is hosted and aired on scamsbreaking.com Newsportal.
