Treks Himalaya from Nepal offers wide verities of attractive tours package, further information visit below:- https://www.trekshimalaya.com

Annapurna Base Camp Trekking or it call also Annapurna Sanctuary Trekking

Treks Himalaya (LSE:Tourism)

Treks Himalaya from Nepal offers wide verities of attractive tours package, further information visit below:- https://www.trekshimalaya.com” — Treks Himalaya

TARAKESHWOR-5, LOLANG, KATHMANDU, NEPAL, BAGMATI, NEPAL, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annapurna Base Camp Trekking is known as Annapurna Sanctuary Trekking as is an brilliant stroll thru diverse landscape and subculture complete with prosperous mountain vistas, terraced fields, quaint Gurung villages and a vast range of flowers and fauna during your trip with Treks Himalaya. Get the view of over three dozens of mountains trekking in Nepal. Mt. Annapurna (8091m) of Nepal is the tenth best possible mountain in the world and the journey to its base camp, which is at 4130m height, is one of the most popular walks on earth. The Annapurna Base Camp Trek is one of the most famous treks in Annapurna region of Nepal trekking. Moreover, we reach our destination by way of Mt. Machapuchhre (Fishtail) which is revered with the aid of the Nepalese for its special beauty and most popular treks in the world. https://www.trekshimalaya.com/annapurna-base-camp-trekking.php

Furthermore nicely groomed itinerary of the Annapurna Base Camp package, it is a famous preference amongst various outside enthusiasts, from a solo lady tourist to hikers visiting in agencies to Nepal. Many landscapes and convey you so shut to the base of 7,000 and 8,000 meter peaks in a such a quick duration of time as the Annapurna Base Camp Trek. This trek is the combination of easy walking trail along the various landscape, forests, water resources, villages and mountains. After an exploration day in Kathmandu, fly alongside the Himalayan Range to the lake town of Pokhara below the Annapurnas. Spend an afternoon exploring the town and strolling along the lake shore. Trail takes trekkers to base camp of tenth tallest mountain of the world Mt. Annapurna (8091 m).

This Annapurna Sanctuary Trek presents a comprehensive exploration of the most hanging area in the 50 km Annapurna Range. This trekking package is designed to aid acclimatization with reasonable daily altitude increases. Setting of Annapurna Base Camp at 4130 m is unique and fairly spectacular, set amidst the majestic peaks of Annapurna I (8091 m), Annapurna South (7219 m), Machapuchhre (6993 m) and Hiunchuli (6441 m). ABC (4130 m) along the Machhapuchhre Base Camp is the ultimate destination for the trekkers in which the panoramic view of mountains never fail to dazzle. It’s ignored with the aid of the domineering peaks of Annapurna (8091m) and Machhapuchchhre (6993m), meaning “Fishtail” for its distinct summit.

14 days Annapurna Base Camp Trekking itinerary

Day 01:- Kathmandu-Pokhara (820m.) by drive 6 to 8 hrs, air 25 minute O/N hotel.

Day 02:- Drive to Nayapul same day Tikhedhunga (1540m.) 4 hrs walk O/N hotel.

Day 03:- Tikhedhunga-Ghorepani (2850m.) 6 hours walk and overnight hotel.

Day 04:- Climb up to Poon Hill (3210m.) in the morning, see sunrise in 180 degree

back down to hotel in Ghorepani & trek to Tadapani (2590m.) 6 hrs walk O/N hotel.

Day 05:- Tadapani-Chhomrong (2340m.) 5 hours walk and overnight hotel.

Day 06:- Chhomrong-Himalaya Hotel (2920m.) 6 hours walk and overnight hotel.

Day 07:- Himalaya Hotel-Annapurna Base Camp (4130m.) 6-7 hrs walk O/N hotel.

Day 08:- Morning view from ABC and trek to Bamboo (2335m.) 6 hrs walk O/N hotel.

Day 09:- Bamboo-Jhinu (1780m.) 5 hours walking and overnight hotel.

Day 10:- Rest day in Jhinu and enjoy with hot spring and overnight hotel.

Day 11:- Jhinu-Ghandruk (1940m.) 4 hours walking and overnight hotel.

Day 12:- Ghandruk-Deurali (2000m.) 6 hours walking and overnight hotel.

Day 13:- Deurali-Dhampus Phedi (1130m.) walk & drive to Pokhara 5 hrs O/N hotel.

Day 14:- Pokhara-Kathmandu by drive 6 to 8 hours, air 25 minute O/N hotel.

Further information contact below:-

Treks Himalaya Pvt. Ltd.

P.O.Box: 23044, Tarakeshwor-5,

Lolang, Kathmandu, Nepal

Phone: 0097715169092

Mobile: 009779841433205

guidenepal@gmail.com

https://www.trekshimalaya.com

Treks Himalaya