Royalton Barracks/ C&N Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203632

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2020 at approximately 9:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Matthew Demara

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/2020 Vermont State Police dispatch issued a be on the lookout for a white pickup truck towing a boat. There were multiple calls stating the vehicle did not have lights on the trailer and was all over the roadway. Troopers from the Royalton barracks located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator was identified as Matthew Demara who was subsequently arrested for Careless and Negligent Operation. Demara was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/22/2020 to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020 at 1:30 PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.