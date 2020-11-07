Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,322 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ C&N Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203632

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski                     

STATION: Royalton     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2020 at approximately 9:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Matthew Demara                                           

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/2020 Vermont State Police dispatch issued a be on the lookout for a white pickup truck towing a boat. There were multiple calls stating the vehicle did not have lights on the trailer and was all over the roadway. Troopers from the Royalton barracks located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator was identified as Matthew Demara who was subsequently arrested for Careless and Negligent Operation. Demara was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/22/2020 to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020 at 1:30 PM         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ C&N Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.