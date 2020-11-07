Royalton Barracks/ C&N Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203632
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/05/2020 at approximately 9:08 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Matthew Demara
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/2020 Vermont State Police dispatch issued a be on the lookout for a white pickup truck towing a boat. There were multiple calls stating the vehicle did not have lights on the trailer and was all over the roadway. Troopers from the Royalton barracks located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator was identified as Matthew Demara who was subsequently arrested for Careless and Negligent Operation. Demara was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 12/22/2020 to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020 at 1:30 PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.