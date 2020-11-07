VagusNet's tVNS Stimulator Promotes Restoration and Healing for Overall Health and Well-Being

LONDON, UK, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulator (tVNS) wellness appliance by VagusNet makes the daily electrical stimulation of the vagus nerve possible. The stimulation action on the nerve restores and heals and is known to promote general health and well-being.

The wellness appliance uses electrodes that are attached to the tragus region of the user’s left ear. It enhances digestion, reduces the stress (fight or flight) response, strengthens the immune system, and balances the parasympathetic nervous system.

Sometimes called the “wandering nerve,” the vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve and connects the brain to the major organs of the human body. Its functions affect the autonomic nervous system, which comprises the parasympathetic and sympathetic regions.

The vagus nerve performs different functions divided into four main categories:

• Motor: Involves the neck muscles that enable swallowing and speech

• Sensory: Throat, heart, lungs, and abdomen

• Special sensory: Responsible for the taste sensation behind the tongue

• Parasympathetic: Includes the digestive tract, respiration, and heart rate

The parasympathetic functions of the vagus nerve impact alertness and blood pressure as well. It enables communication between the brain and the gut to ensure proper digestion, communicates with the diaphragm to promote relaxation, sends anti-inflammatory signals to other organs to decrease inflammation, and helps manage stress, anxiety, and fear.

Since the vagus nerve affects so many bodily functions, a lot can also go wrong when the vagus nerve declines in activity, which usually happens as people age. To address this, medics implant an electrical stimulator targeting the main branch of the vagus nerve going down the neck, particularly in extreme cases.

However, it has recently been proven that mild or less serious cases can be alleviated through the stimulation of that section of the vagus nerve extending into the ear or the auricular branch, particularly the tragus.

As a transcutaneous stimulator, the tVNS wellness appliance operates through the skin, unlike conventional vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) devices that are implanted inside the body.

The wellness appliance need only be used 15 minutes per day for users to experience the benefits, although some people prefer longer stimulation sessions. People suffering from tinnitus, headaches, and migraines are also said to benefit from using tVNS, although results vary between individuals.

The stimulation process via tVNS is painless, and it can be charged via USB. Anyone can purchase VagusNet’s tVNS, as a prescription is not necessary. However, even as the tVNS wellness appliance is meant to promote health and wellness, people with medical conditions should not use it as a substitute for clinic visits and prescription medication.

Those who want to know more about the VagusNet tVNS or wish to purchase it can visit www.vagus.net.