Judicial Profile: Tribal Court Judge Patricia Lenzi

(Subscription required) While some of the particulars can be different in tribal courts, a few things are typically the same. Tribal judges spend much of their time figuring out federal, state and tribal jurisdictional issues. Sometimes, Lenzi said, she deals with situations that have the complexity of a made-up law school exam question.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.