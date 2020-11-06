“There’s plenty of opportunity for bail reform at the local level,” Simon said. “Counties can decide to adopt some level of this.” It also means that conservative counties, such as Kern in Southern California or those in the north state — can ignore the changes altogether, indefinitely. “That’s going to mean that some counties have some really regressive arrest and bail policies.”
You just read:
California’s far-left activists shocked they beat Prop. 25. What’s the future of bail now?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.