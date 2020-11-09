NoviFlow expands sales network by signing-on MIC International to distribute its programmable networking products
Agreement expands supply and support of NoviFlow's software-defined networking, cybersecurity, MEC, and SRv6 solutions in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.
We are delighted to bring MIC International onboard as a strategic partner in NoviFlow’s growing international distribution network.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIC International and NoviFlow® Inc, a leading vendor of high-performance Software Defined Networking (SDN), security network fabric, and programmable network solutions, today announced that they have signed a distribution agreement for the supply and support of NoviFlow solutions in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.
— Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO
NoviFlow is a world leader in programmable network fabrics for both branded and whitebox switching hardware, including those featuring the multi-Terabit per second P4-based Intel/Barefoot Networks Tofino chip. NoviFlow’s NoviWare NOS and CyberMapper Domain Specific Controller (DSC) software optimize deployment costs, elastically scale services, and enable their deployment anywhere in the network, anytime, with full and accurate network visibility, and without the need to remove existing infrastructure. They also reduce network complexity and minimize the cyberattack surface by implementing key network functionalities such as load-balancing, packet filtering and traffic redirection directly in the network fabric.
Said Dominique Jodoin, CEO of NoviFlow: “We are delighted to bring MIC International onboard as a strategic partner in NoviFlow’s growing international distribution network, and we look forward to working with MIC to extend deployments of NoviFlow’s proven SDN and Cybersecurity solutions into new markets and sectors.”
William Gimson, Partner at MIC, added: “NoviFlow’s cutting edge products provide a fantastic opportunity for commercial carriers, defence and security infrastructure providers to leverage disruptive thinking to introduce software defined networking capability across legacy infrastructure. We are excited to be bringing these solutions to our clients so they can increase network efficiency and reduce operating costs”.
NoviFlow’s client and partner ecosystem includes MTN, Telstra, Bell Canada, Intel, Fortinet, Radware, CISCO, Adaptive Mobile and many others. NoviFlow’s family of networking products have been deployed globally in Data Centers, Cloud Service Provides, National and Global Communications Service Providers, and large Government networks.
ABOUT NOVIFLOW
NoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based Terabit/s performance SDN networking solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility and cost-efficiency. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Boston, Singapore, Seattle and Sunnyvale, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.
ABOUT MIC INTERNATIONAL
MIC International is a consulting, technologies and services organisation providing defence, technology and cyber solutions in the UK, Europe and Middle East. With offices in the UK and UAE, we help all our clients achieve growth through competitive differentiation, whether it is developing a winning commercial proposition or helping customers acquire new products and services to achieve superior mission outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.mic-international.org
