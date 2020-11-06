Hoyer Announces Bid for Majority Leader

to announce his bid for Majority Leader:

"I am confident that House Democrats in the 117th Congress will get things done on behalf of the American people, and I am honored by the support of my colleagues to serve once more as Majority Leader as we continue the work of legislating For the People. Our Caucus must stand together and remain united as we work to address the COVID-19 pandemic, build our economy back better, and ensure that every person in this country has the tools to Make It In America. I look forward to continuing working closely with all our Members and committees to ensure that we deliver on our promises and renew Americans' faith in their democracy and institutions of government."

Hoyer sent the following letter to all Democratic Members today:

Dear Democratic Colleague:

Congratulations on your victory, and on your efforts to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States. Once again, the American people have entrusted Democrats with the House Majority. We must be a Majority that governs for everybody, just as Joe Biden will be a president for all Americans. I have great faith that we will show voters that we can deliver results.

Over the past two years, we have been unified and successful in passing a substantive agenda for the people. I am proud of our Members and of the role I played in accomplishing that objective. Unfortunately for the American people, the Senate refused to even consider much of the work we did. Now, the 2020 election has given us great opportunities and continuing great challenges. Having a Democratic administration will clearly make an enormous difference, but our smaller Majority and a closely divided Senate will necessitate creating and maintaining a broad consensus among us. I believe I have been a leader in that effort, which has enabled us to secure victories where possible while keeping our Caucus united behind policies that reflect our shared Democratic values.

That’s why I am running to serve as Majority Leader in the 117th Congress. I believe that my experience is well suited to helping our Caucus navigate the challenges these next two years present. I have spoken with almost everyone in our Caucus, and I am heartened by the support I’ve received. I will continue listening closely to our Members and soliciting your input over the next two years to ensure that we keep advancing our positive, progressive, and broadly popular legislative agenda For the People.

Exit polls showed that economic concerns were uppermost in the minds of our people. I have promoted a Make It In America agenda for the past ten years because I believe it is the unifying concept of our party. Promoting and supporting policies that enhance the ability of Americans to “make it” is what Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda speaks to. It is an agenda that unifies all of us and resonates in every district in America.

As Majority Leader, I was proud to work with the Speaker, the Whip, and our committee chairs to implement positive changes to how the House accomplishes its work. Together, we brought legislation to the Floor at an ambitious pace to meet the challenges our nation faces and deliver results for our districts while ensuring that Members could spend time back home with their constituents. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I pushed for changes that allowed remote committee work and proxy voting on the Floor to keep Members safe while the House continued to do its job.

In these times of deep national division, the American people are looking to their representatives to demonstrate steady leadership that can provide a sense of confidence and cooperation and enable us to build back stronger from the challenges of this moment in our history. I look forward to working with you as Majority Leader to ensure that the Democratic-led House can deliver on its promises and govern For the People.

In closing, let me thank you for all that you do to strengthen our Caucus. I am honored to enjoy your friendship and serve as your Majority Leader.