Newly Built Turnkey Resort-Community Grenada Villa to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions with Windward Enterprises

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled atop a hill in a luxurious boutique private residence club and resort, The Point at Petite Calivigny, Dreamcatcher Villa will auction online via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Aileen Febles of Windward Enterprises. Currently offered for $2.5 million, bidding will be held December 15–17 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I spent much of my childhood here in Grenada and when I returned focused my attention on fulfilling the mission of my foundation whose activity is to improve the lives of the citizens of this beautiful country,” stated Christopher Ashby, seller. “The property sits on the shore of the Marine Sanctuary of Clarkes Court Bay with stunning views of the magnificent Calivigny Island and the beautiful Hog Island. Partnering with Concierge Auctions and gaining access to their superb global database is one of the main reasons we chose to take the property to auction—in addition to top-rated sales outreach and marketing, we’re eager to see the outcome of a successful sale come December.”

Walls of glass let in commanding ocean and sunset vistas and offer relaxation on the expansive terrace. With outdoor space to lounge, play, dine, and entertain, the deck blends into the turquoise waters below, bridged by a sparkling infinity-edge pool. The sleek kitchen anchors an open-plan main living area with designer finishes and state-of-the-art appliances. Other features include a tranquil master suite with an additional private balcony with the same gorgeous views; a master spa bath with double vanities; double closets; custom-designed furniture by Adriana Hoyos; and an outdoor terrace with barbecue grill and dining area. Resort amenities include a rare 11-acre property with marina access and dock; a private gym and spa; private beach access with a swimming area; and a dedicated 50,000-gallon water tank and emergency power generation facility—all in proximity to Grand Anse and St. George and just 20 minutes from Maurice Bishop International Airport.

“This auction presents an incredible opportunity to own one of just three villas within the resort community here in Grenada,” stated Febles. “The property itself is newly-constructed and being offered turnkey/furnished with a custom-designed interior by Cindy Bromsberg Interiors in Miami. With safety and security within The Point at Petite Calivigny, island living can truly be yours.”

Known as “The Spice Isle,” Grenada has year-round tropical weather, nearly 100 white and black-sand beaches, an abundance of nature, and an 18th-century fort. The island offers many hiking trails and waterfalls, exquisite views, and lush floral and fauna. Swim amongst the coral reefs that await off Grand Anse Beach or hop on an interisland ferry and find a deserted island in the Grenadines. Dreamcatcher Villa is located in The Point at Petite Calivigny, an exclusive, 11-acre gated community on Grenada’s south coast, overlooking the marine sanctuary of Clarkes Court Bay. Grenada has no income, gift, inheritance, capital gains, or world income tax. Explore the turquoise waters anytime with direct access to a dock and a marina. Additionally, the villa boasts proximity to restaurants and nightlife in St. George’s.

Dreamcatcher Villa is available for showings daily from 1–4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.