Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,195 in the last 365 days.

Maness Veteran Medical is Proud to Partner with Comfort Release

This is one of those outstanding products, we search the world for, to bring to our veterans. This aligns directly with our initiative of delivering innovative and life-changing products to the VA.”
— Johnathan Maness, CEO
WASHINGTON D.C., USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical (MVM) prides themselves on partnering with only the best manufacturers boasting stellar and state-of-the-art products. Comfort Release® is no exception. Providing Next-Generation Wound Care and Prevention, Comfort Release® manufactures adhesive bandages, tapes, and dressing products with the first switchable adhesive, offering clinical-strength adhesion AND painless release when the products are removed. The adhesive bond is turned off prior to the product being removed, to eliminate the common skin pain and skin trauma with the removal of other bandages, tapes and dressings. Comfort Release® is also the first to offer the option of LIFT AND LOOK technology, to partially remove the product look underneath at the wound or skin and then replace the product in the same location. Comfort Release® products are either water resistant or waterproof allowing you to bath with them on. They are made to last up to 7 days.

These products are ideal for patients with fragile or sensitive skin in a variety of treatment settings. Existing bandage products for vulnerable skin often sacrifice adhesive strength for easier removal. Comfort Release® is patented with a unique polymer allowing for secure adhesion to the skin when it is needed. A simple swipe with rubbing alcohol triggers the adhesive to release from the skin. Allow the rubbing alcohol to evaporate and the bandage, tape or dressing will fully re-adhere to the skin.

CEO of Maness Veteran Medical, Johnathan Maness states, "This is one of those outstanding products, we search the world for, to bring to our veterans. This aligns directly with our initiative of delivering innovative and life-changing products to the VA."

Comfort Release: Sticks when you need it. Releases when you don’t.

Contact Maness Veteran Medical today for these amazing products: 833-367-6778
the1legbandit@manessveteranmedical.com

Johnathan Maness
Maness Veteran Medical
+1 727-452-5452
email us here

Comfort Release - How It Works

You just read:

Maness Veteran Medical is Proud to Partner with Comfort Release

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.