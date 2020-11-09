Maness Veteran Medical is Proud to Partner with Comfort Release
This is one of those outstanding products, we search the world for, to bring to our veterans. This aligns directly with our initiative of delivering innovative and life-changing products to the VA.”WASHINGTON D.C., USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical (MVM) prides themselves on partnering with only the best manufacturers boasting stellar and state-of-the-art products. Comfort Release® is no exception. Providing Next-Generation Wound Care and Prevention, Comfort Release® manufactures adhesive bandages, tapes, and dressing products with the first switchable adhesive, offering clinical-strength adhesion AND painless release when the products are removed. The adhesive bond is turned off prior to the product being removed, to eliminate the common skin pain and skin trauma with the removal of other bandages, tapes and dressings. Comfort Release® is also the first to offer the option of LIFT AND LOOK technology, to partially remove the product look underneath at the wound or skin and then replace the product in the same location. Comfort Release® products are either water resistant or waterproof allowing you to bath with them on. They are made to last up to 7 days.
— Johnathan Maness, CEO
These products are ideal for patients with fragile or sensitive skin in a variety of treatment settings. Existing bandage products for vulnerable skin often sacrifice adhesive strength for easier removal. Comfort Release® is patented with a unique polymer allowing for secure adhesion to the skin when it is needed. A simple swipe with rubbing alcohol triggers the adhesive to release from the skin. Allow the rubbing alcohol to evaporate and the bandage, tape or dressing will fully re-adhere to the skin.
CEO of Maness Veteran Medical, Johnathan Maness states, "This is one of those outstanding products, we search the world for, to bring to our veterans. This aligns directly with our initiative of delivering innovative and life-changing products to the VA."
Comfort Release: Sticks when you need it. Releases when you don’t.
Contact Maness Veteran Medical today for these amazing products: 833-367-6778
the1legbandit@manessveteranmedical.com
Johnathan Maness
Maness Veteran Medical
+1 727-452-5452
email us here
Comfort Release - How It Works