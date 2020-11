Make Your Nomination for the 2020 NH Fish and Game Commission Awards Today

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 November 6, 2020

Concord, NH – Do you know an individual or an organization that has made a difference to New Hampshire’s wildlife, fisheries, or open land? If so, honor them with a nomination for a New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Award of Excellence. Nominations are due by Thursday, December 31.

Each year the Commission recognizes deserving individuals and organizations for outstanding achievements that help further the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s mission. There are nine different award categories; select the one that best fits your nominee.

To nominate a person or organization for one of these awards, download the nomination form or submit it online at www.wildnh.com/about/commission-awards.html. Forms are also available at Fish and Game offices, or you can call (603) 271-3511 to request one by mail.

Send your nomination package by mail or electronically no later than December 31, 2020 to: Commission Awards Program, NH Fish and Game Department, c/o Tanya Haskell, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301, tanya.haskell@wildlife.nh.gov. Posthumous nominations are welcomed.

The nine award categories, including two that are new this year, are:

Ellis R. Hatch Jr. Commission Award of Excellence – The commission’s highest honor recognizes an individual, group, organization, club, foundation, or agency that has excelled in efforts to promote, enhance, or benefit fish, wildlife, marine resources, or the Department’s mission. Youth Conservationist – Awards an individual, 18 years of age or younger, who has excelled in efforts to benefit fish, wildlife, marine resources, or the Department’s mission. Communication – Honors an outdoor communicator, writer, or media source that has authored or published articles or materials beneficial to public understanding about fish, wildlife, or marine resources as they relate to the Department’s mission. The Communication award is judged on fairness, accuracy, timeliness, balance, and quality of reporting. Conservation Organization – Recognizes any organization, group, foundation, or agency that has excelled in efforts to enhance the welfare of fish, wildlife, and marine resources, and in supporting achievement of the Department’s mission. Recipients will be judged on their efforts to promote the wise use of natural resources for their recreational or economic value. Volunteer – Honors an individual who, as a volunteer with the Department, has excelled in efforts to support and achieve Fish and Game’s mission. Habitat Stewardship – Recognizes an organization, non-governmental entity, individual, or corporation that has excelled in the enhancement, conservation, or creation of land management practices beneficial to New Hampshire’s fish, wildlife, marine resources, and the Department’s mission. Landowner Appreciation – Salutes an individual who has excelled in preserving or enhancing opportunities for public use on private property, furthering Fish and Game’s mission. Search and Rescue Volunteers – Distinguishes any organization, group, or individual, who as a volunteer, has excelled in their efforts to assist the Department in critical Search and Rescue missions around the state, or who has excelled in efforts to promote the HikeSafe program thus preventing the need for Search and Rescue responses. Outdoor Recreation Ambassador – Recognizes an individual, group, organization, or club that has excelled in their efforts to promote activities that seek to create new participants or increase participation rates of current or lapsed outdoor recreationists. Outdoor recreationists include but are not limited to hunters, anglers, wildlife watchers, photographers, educators, and interpreters. The work of the ambassador furthers the Department’s mission to inform and educate people about natural resources and provide opportunities for the public to use and appreciate these resources.

To see a list of award recipients honored in past years and to learn more about the Commission Awards, visit www.wildnh.com/about/commission-awards.html.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources, and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com.