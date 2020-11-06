Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TFWC to Hold Special Meeting November 12 in Parsons to Discuss Duck Blind Drawings

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a special one-day meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. at the City of Parsons Municipal Building.

The purpose of the meeting is for public discussion on potential changes to public lands duck hunting and duck blind draw procedures. There are no other items currently on the agenda for the meeting.

Following the meeting, a public comment period will be held on any recommendations made at the meeting.

