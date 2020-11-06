Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Santarsiero to Host Virtual Veterans Expo on November 12, Providing Information on Jobs, Benefits, and Community Resources

BUCKS COUNTY – November 6, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) will host a virtual Veterans Expo on Thursday, November 12th at 7:00 PM.  Sen. Santarsiero will be joined by speakers from Bucks County Military and Veterans Affairs, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and local groups serving veterans in our community. Experts from these agencies and organizations will discuss resources available to local veterans, including the VetNet program, VA healthcare and benefits, employment, service animals, and support programs.

“Our veterans deserve recognition and respect every day of the year, and it is my honor to host this virtual expo to share resources and information about agencies and organizations serving veterans in our community,” said Sen. Santarsiero.  “I have a deep respect for the selflessness and bravery of our veterans, and we are fortunate here in Bucks County to have so many groups providing job opportunities, health benefits, and other support services to those who have given so much for our community and country.” 

Presenters for the event are:

  • Danelle Danemark, Senior Director of Human Resources – Veterans Network, Comcast
  • Brian Jeter, Senior Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast
  • Karim Nanji, Senior Recruiter, Comcast
  • Dan Fraley, Director, Bucks County Military and Veterans Affairs
  • Fern Billet, Congressional Liaison and Community Relations, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • John J. Miller, Change Management Agent, Public Affairs Office, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Janet Brennan, President & Executive Director, Shamrock Reins
  • Jennifer Green, Founder & Director of Training, Alpha Bravo Canine

To receive the link to participate in this event via Zoom, please contact Nancy Adam at Nancy.Adam@pasenate.com or 215-489-5000.

