Lionbridge Announces Agreement to Sell Artificial Intelligence (AI) Division
Lionbridge to accelerate its transformation and focus on innovation in language services and technology
The combination of Lionbridge AI and TELUS International creates a unique set of customer-centric data and crowd capabilities for two leading organizations.”WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge, a global leader in localization and AI data training services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its artificial intelligence (AI) division, Lionbridge AI, to TELUS International, a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands. TELUS International is a subsidiary of Canada-based TELUS Corporation (T-TSX; NYSE-TU), a leading communications and information technology company. The transaction is expected to close this year.
Lionbridge AI will bring its market-leading, crowd-based training data and data annotation capabilities, used in the development of AI algorithms to power machine learning, to TELUS International’s suite of next-generation digital solutions. The addition of Lionbridge AI’s talented team and advanced data annotation platform will support TELUS International in the expansion of their global service offerings and digital transformation strategy. A press release issued by TELUS International provides additional details regarding the proposed acquisition.
“The combination of Lionbridge AI and TELUS International creates a unique set of customer-centric data and crowd capabilities for two leading organizations,” said John Fennelly, CEO of Lionbridge. “We believe the culture and customer-focused nature of TELUS International make it a great fit and home for our very talented team and together they will be uniquely positioned to meet growing demand for digital and AI solutions across multiple industries. This transaction is a further step in Lionbridge’s transformation and will sharpen our focus and accelerate our investments in innovative technology solutions for our core language market.”
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, to Lionbridge in connection with the proposed transaction.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers and employees by delivering localization and training data services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
