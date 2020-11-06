Odyssey New Media Celebrates Their 10th Anniversary
Award-winning digital marketing agency Odyssey New Media are celebrating their 10th anniversary year with a revamped website, new office and other ambitions.
We’re proud of what we have accomplished in 2020 and we are looking forward to the next 10 years.”BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odyssey New Media was first incorporated in June 2010 and has since helped hundreds of businesses in the UK and internationally to grow and succeed. Starting with humble beginnings as a one-man start-up business, Robert Stoubos their Founder & Managing Director has worked diligently to build the company over the years and to establish it as a leading UK digital marketing agency.
— Robert Stoubos
Over the past ten years, Odyssey New Media has experienced a high rate of growth. They now employ a strong team of 10 staff members who support clients across a variety of sectors including development, finance, cleaning, trade services, hospitality and education. The company has also expanded into a larger office space, deployed a new phone system and added remote working capabilities.
Its initial conception was as a digital marketing company specialising in search engine optimisation (SEO), pay per click (PPC) and Social Media management. In the past three years they have expanded their service offering to include web development and digital design services.
Following on from a very successful year in 2019 and being awarded the ‘Digital Agency of the Year 2019’ by Corporate Live Wire, they continued their winning streak in 2020 by winning the ‘Digital Agency of the Year for Central England’ award. This award recognises small and medium sized businesses that have been the best in the market over the past 12 months. This is a testament to the impressive growth and performance they’ve exhibited.
The work rate at Odyssey New Media hasn’t slowed down during the pandemic and the team has continued to operate throughout this period via remote working in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. In addition, the company didn’t need to put any staff members on furlough as many businesses have realised the importance of having a digital presence during these times.
Robert Stoubos, Managing Director at Odyssey New Media, added: “We are incredibly thankful to our loyal customers who have stayed with us during these uncertain times. Our hardworking team will continue to provide an outstanding service to support our customers and keep the momentum up throughout this period. We’re proud of what we have accomplished in 2020 and we are looking forward to the next 10 years.”
About Odyssey New Media
Odyssey New Media is an established digital marketing agency based in Birmingham with over 20 years of collective experience in the digital marketing and web development services. They provide a comprehensive range of digital services including (Search Engine Optimisation), PPC Management (Pay Per Click), Social Media Management and Website Design & Development.
The team at Odyssey New Media are proud to have worked with a variety of businesses and have helped SMEs and large businesses to grow their traffic, increase enquiries, and maximise their revenue.
For more information about Odyssey New Media, please visit their website or contact them on 0121 439 5450.
Robert Stoubos
Odyssey New Media Ltd
+44 121 439 5450
info@odysseynewmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn