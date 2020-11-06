Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported November 4, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Darnell Lamb (age 51) ACI, Cranston, RI N1-2020-0295A

On November 4, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Darnell Lamb with one count of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Newport sometime between June 6, 2018 and June 5, 2019. The Newport Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on December 3, 2020 in Newport County Superior Court.

