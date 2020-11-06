Modern Architectural Digest-featured Project to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Black Book Ibiza and Veri Mallorca

Villa Dulce A masterpiece of design, with glamorous finishes and cutting-edge home technology. The villa features unparalleled indoor-outdoor flow through bi-fold sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling glass. With a myriad of options for dining and lounging, this incredible property is an impressive backdrop for large and small gatherings. Only a 5-minute drive away from the entertainment in San Antonio, and approximately 20 minutes by car from Ibiza Old Town.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With two modern villas on more than 1.69 hectares in Ibiza, Spain, Villa Dulce will auction online this month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Alex Richardson of Black Book Ibiza and David Grad of Veri Mallorca. Currently listed for €9.5 million, the Architectural Digest-featured project will sell with No Reserve on 25-30th November via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are excited to once again be partnering with Concierge Auctions,” stated Grad. “Coming off of a prior successful sale in Sotogrande, we’re confident in the combination of both of our firms’ experience and reach, not only locally but globally, and we look forward to a successful auction and ultimately, a happy seller and buyer.”

Villa Dulce is a showpiece property ideal for large family getaways or entertaining on a grand scale. A protected natural setting surrounds the estate. Both villas sit back on the property, offering seclusion and stunning southwest views of the Mediterranean and San Antonio. A masterpiece of design with glamorous finishes and cutting-edge home technology, the white stucco exterior sparkles against the blue sky and glows with custom LED lighting beneath the stars.

The property features unparalleled indoor-outdoor flow through bi-fold sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling glass. With over 866-square-meters of living space that includes two resort-style pools and a myriad of options for dining and lounging, Villa Dulce is an impressive backdrop for large and small gatherings.

Other features include custom built-ins; a chef’s kitchen with circular island and sleek white cabinetry; a breezy outdoor patio and outdoor dining area; two resort-style pools with built-in lounge chairs, outdoor bar, and dining areas; impeccably-maintained grounds; an integrated sound system; high-end LED lighting; and a security system—all just 20 minutes from Ibiza Old Town and 14 km/9 miles to Ibiza International Airport.

“This property is easily one of the most captivating and unique homes in Ibiza. The striking contrasting balance between the ultra-modern principle residence and the contemporary guest villa offers the perfect fusion of ambience and style,” stated Richardson. “Set in an idyllic private location just 5 minutes away from both San Jose and San Antonio, the property is a stunning oasis of light and vibrance immersed in the greenery and tranquillity of its vast secluded plot, offering its owner all the best attributes of Ibiza living.”

Located about 60 miles / 97 km off the coast of mainland Spain, Ibiza is one of the most fascinating locations to live or stay in Europe. While it's widely known for its colourful nightlife during warmer months, it additionally boasts breath-taking natural splendour and a laidback lifestyle. With enviable weather all year that offers almost 300-plus days of sunshine and warm winters, this Mediterranean jewel is a dream escape. The property is only a 5-minute drive away from the entertainment in San Antonio, and approximately 20 minutes by car from Ibiza Old Town. Nearby, one can explore the UNESCO World Heritage fortress, sample its legendary nightlife, and relax on white-sand beaches.

