Lodestone Communications launches its Health Advisory Unit following multiple client wins in the health sector
Political strategy and corporate communications agency Lodestone launches its Health Advisory Unit after strengthening its presence in the health sector.
The launch of Lodestone's Health Advisory Unit will enable us to more effectively help organisations in the health sector become more resilient in what is a challenging environment for them right now.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political strategy and corporate communications agency Lodestone has launched its Health Advisory Unit [today] after a series of successful client wins that has seen it significantly strengthen its presence in the UK health sector.
— David Wild, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lodestone
Led by Chairman David Wild, Lodestone’s Health Advisory Unit recently added the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) to its portfolio of health clients, alongside the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust which it began working with last year. As part of Lodestone’s remit working with UHB, David sits on a key Committee, alongside other NHS executives advising on their Improvement Alliance with Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
Lodestone’s expansion into the health industry has been further bolstered in recent weeks by its work with the tech firm Fimatix, who have launched an independent track and trace kit developed especially for workplaces and to help businesses better manage COVID-19 risks.
Lodestone has also successfully facilitated a number of in-person and virtual public affairs events that have focused on health issues, some of which hosted over 100 participants online. Events have engaged Health Secretary Matt Hancock, NHSX, Cheshire and Merseyside Health Care Partnership, digital inclusion charity Good Things Foundation, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Technology (PICTFOR) and pharmacy provider McKesson.
David Wild, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lodestone said:
“We are delighted with the growth we have seen in our health practice since the beginning of 2020. Lodestone has a wealth of experience operating across regulated sectors and the launch of our Health Advisory Unit will enable us to more effectively help organisations in the health sector become more resilient in what is a challenging environment for them right now.”
Earlier this year, Lodestone enhanced their offer to clients by appointing ex-PricewaterhouseCoopers Partner, Stuart Warriner as a Non-Executive Director bringing extensive board level experience to the agency.
1. Lodestone is a political strategy and corporate communications agency with a wealth of experience delivering for clients in thought leadership, political risk, digital, public affairs, stakeholder relations, innovative campaign planning, PR, crisis communications, brand strategy and social media. We provide sharp analysis, creative thinking and agile delivery.
2. Lodestone was set up in 2012 by co-founders David Wild, Martha Dalton, Fran O’Leary to disrupt the public affairs sector. Lodestone helps organisations to tell their own stories, in their own voices, navigating a course to success. For more information, please visit our website.
3. Lodestone was shortlisted for PRCA Public Affairs Awards Trade Body Campaign of the Year Award 2019 and 2018, shortlisted for Consultancy of the Year 2018 by PRCA Public Affairs Awards and Voluntary Sector Campaign of the Year 2018. Lodestone was also shortlisted for PRCA Ethical Champions Award in 2017, the CorpComms Public Affairs Campaign Award 2017, the PR Moments Public Affairs Firm of the Year 2016 and the PRCA’s City and Finance Strategic Campaign of the Year 2016. The agency was ranked in the top 15 UK headquartered public affairs agencies in 2016 and 2017 by PR Week.
