Excellerate Associates Receives Women Owned Business Certification

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) officially recognizes Excellerate Associates, LLC with certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise
Earning our WBENC Certification and joining this powerful network of women-owned businesses is an important step for our growth.”LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excellerate Associates, LLC, an organizational development company specializing in business mentoring and culture development, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“Earning our WBENC Certification and joining this powerful network of women-owned businesses is an important step for our growth,” says Lisa Mininni, President of the company and Founder of the Business Innovation Lab, an 8100 square foot coworking and conference center located in Livonia, Michigan. “The Certification’s uniting women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses aligns with our Contribution in the World and our values of quality, integrity, and excellence.
WBENC's world-class certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations that require supplier diversity. These companies represent America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and other entities. WBENC is also an approved Third Party Certifier for the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and the Federal Contracting Program. WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
Excellerate Associates can now be counted amongst the ranks of women-owned businesses, which account for more than one-third of all private enterprises in the United States, employ well over eight million people and generate revenues greater than $1.4 trillion.
The official distinction as a women-owned business enables partnering industries to diversify their vendor support chain by working with certified women-owned firms like Excellerate Associates. WBENC believes this diversity promotes innovation, opens doors and creates partnerships that fuel our economy, acknowledging that diverse vendor relations are just smart business.
About Excellerate Associates, LLC
Lisa A. Mininni, best selling author of Me, Myself, and Why? The Secrets to Navigating Change, founded Excellerate Associates in 2003 to show businesses and organizations how to understand human wiring and uncover prevailing hidden cultures impacting their organizations. This organizational development company and its team of Licensees offers business mentoring, executive/leadership coaching, organizational consulting and customized training empowering its results-oriented clients to align, scale and systematize their businesses while creating Cultures of Distinction. This year, the company was recognized by Citizens Bank with the Small Business Recovery Grant Award. To learn more about Excellerate Associates, please visit https://www.ExcellerateAssociates.com.
