Global Freight Transportation Management System Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "Freight Transportation Management System Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Freight Transportation Management System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Freight Transportation Management System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Freight management system encompass the technology, experience, human resources and knowledge utilized to facilitate effective, efficient and expeditious coordination between carriers and shippers and ensure goods are delivered on budget, and on time.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to freight management solutions and services, which are adopted by many users in this region. North America is expected to be the most mature region for the growth of the freight management system market, due to the high technological adoption and presence of leading solutions providers in the market. The North American region comprises the US and Canada, which are also witnessing the significant adoption of freight management systems. In fact, the US is expected to have a major dominance in the market, due to its sustainable and well-established economy, which empower it to make huge investments in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies and use cases.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Freight Transportation Management System market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Freight Transportation Management System industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Descartes, Oracle, Werner Enterprises,

Mercurygate

SAP

Accenture

Jda Software

Ceva Logistics

UPS

Db Schenker

C.H. Robinson (TMC)

Riege Software

Retrans

Blujay Solutions

Mcleod Software

Freightview

Freight Management (FMI)

Linbis

Logisuite

Dreamorbit and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Freight Transportation Management System.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Freight Transportation Management System is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Freight Transportation Management System Market is segmented into Rail Freight, Road Freight, Ocean Freight, Air Freight and other

Based on Application, the Freight Transportation Management System Market is segmented into Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders, Brokers, Shippers, Carriers, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Freight Transportation Management System in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Freight Transportation Management System Market Manufacturers

Freight Transportation Management System Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Freight Transportation Management System Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Freight Transportation Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Rail Freight

1.2.3 Road Freight

1.2.4 Ocean Freight

1.2.5 Air Freight

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Freight Transportation Management System Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Third-Party Logistics (3PLs)

1.3.3 Forwarders

1.3.4 Brokers

1.3.5 Shippers

1.3.6 Carriers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Descartes

11.1.1 Descartes Company Details

11.1.2 Descartes Business Overview

11.1.3 Descartes Freight Transportation Management System Introduction

11.1.4 Descartes Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Descartes Recent Development

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Details

11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle Freight Transportation Management System Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.3 Werner Enterprises

11.3.1 Werner Enterprises Company Details

11.3.2 Werner Enterprises Business Overview

11.3.3 Werner Enterprises Freight Transportation Management System Introduction

11.3.4 Werner Enterprises Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Werner Enterprises Recent Development

11.4 Mercurygate

11.4.1 Mercurygate Company Details

11.4.2 Mercurygate Business Overview

11.4.3 Mercurygate Freight Transportation Management System Introduction

11.4.4 Mercurygate Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Mercurygate Recent Development

11.5 SAP

11.5.1 SAP Company Details

11.5.2 SAP Business Overview

11.5.3 SAP Freight Transportation Management System Introduction

11.5.4 SAP Revenue in Freight Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 SAP Recent Development

And more

Continued...

