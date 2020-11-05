High performance on land and in the air: Porsche cooperates with Embraer
High performance on land and in the air:
Porsche cooperates with Embraer
Special edition of 911 Turbo S and business jet with shared personalisation concept
Stuttgart/Melbourne
. Dr. Ing. h.c. F.
Both brands have a common goal: they offer customers all over the world exclusive products that can be personalised and enhanced to meet practically any wish. “
The special edition limited to ten units is aimed above all at customers who place great importance on innovations, technology and custom personalisation. At the same time, the focus for both products is on combining performance and everyday usability.
The shared design concept features of the sports car and jet include in particular the two-tone paintwork in
A number of design details on this very special 911
Two-tone paintwork and elegant details: the exterior of the flagship 911
The latest generation of the 911
For the
The alloy wheels in
Features borrowed from the jet cockpit: the unique details in the interior Exclusivity is also the motto in the interior: here, the designers have realised a special colour scheme and combined black and chalk-coloured leather. The black leather surfaces are decorated with stitching in Speed Blue. The steering wheel also features the two-tone leather combination, and the 12 o’clock marking is in Speed Blue. The Carbon interior package is on board as standard and comes with a high-gloss finish. The roofliner is covered with chalk-coloured Alcantara. The front seats have rear shells made of high-gloss carbon. The cooperation logo is embossed on the head restraints. The leather loop for folding the front seat backrests is red, based on the aircraft seats. The entire interior is also hand-crafted, installed in the Manufaktur, and is not available in this form for the series production range.
The door sill trims feature “No step” lettering illuminated in red – a reference to the corresponding signs on aircraft wings. The stopwatch of the Sport Chrono package also borrows from aviation: in addition to the cooperation logo, the dial also has a printed-on artificial horizon. In the cockpit of a plane, a gyroscope like this provides information about the flight attitude, that is to say movements about the longitudinal and lateral axes, particularly during instrument flights. On the front passenger side, the dash panel trim features a “One of 10” logo. The front luggage compartment is hand-finished in black leather, with contrast stitching in Speed Blue. The sides of the vehicle key are painted in Speed Blue and are marked with the jet registration. The cooperation logo is embossed in the leather of the key pouch. An indoor car cover with “Remove before flight” tags is also included.
From Globetimer to luggage set: the special accessories
Every customer who purchases the unique duo will also receive a
The date display shows the Embraer logo in the form of a small plane. The black leather strap is made of genuine
The cooperation logo is embossed on the leather strap, and is also lasered onto the rear of the case and dial. The special Globetimer edition is reserved for owners of the jet and vehicle.
About Dr. Ing. h.c. F.
The
About the Embraer Group and the Phenom 300E business jet Embraer is a global aerospace company with its headquarters in Brazil. The business areas include commercial and executive aviation, defence and security as well as agricultural aviation. The company designs, develops, produces and markets aircraft and systems and also offers aftersales services.
The Embraer Phenom 300E is the most successful business jet of the last ten years. As the first jet with single pilot approval, the “Enhanced” version introduced in 2020 is capable of speeds up to Mach 0.8 – that corresponds to 988 km/h. In addition to its impressive speed, the twin-engine aircraft also sets standards in terms of range: up to 2,010 nautical miles (equivalent to 3,723 kilometres) can be covered with corresponding long-range cruise speed, five persons and the prescribed fuel reserve1. Depending on the configuration of the light jet, up to ten passengers can travel in comfort and work in a relaxed atmosphere on board.
1 In line with NBAA specifications (National Business Aviation Association) under IFR conditions (Instrument Flight Rules)
Further information, film and photo material in the
911
11/5/2020
