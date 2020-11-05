Current Press releases

High performance on land and in the air: Porsche cooperates with Embraer Special edition of 911 Turbo S and business jet with shared personalisation concept

Stuttgart/Melbourne . Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and the Embraer Group will launch an exclusive duo in partner look at the end of 2020: customers who purchase one of the ten limited-edition Embraer Phenom 300E business jets can also buy a matching customised Porsche 911 Turbo S. The mixed double is the result of the cooperation between the two premium brands. The project team comprised members of the Embraer design studio in Melbourne, Florida, the Porsche design department “Style Porsche ” in Weissach/Germany, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Stuttgart/Germany and the Studio F.A. Porsche in Zell am See/Austria.

Both brands have a common goal: they offer customers all over the world exclusive products that can be personalised and enhanced to meet practically any wish. “ Porsche and Embraer share a host of common values,” says Alexander Fabig, Head of Personalization and Classic. “As part of our cooperation, we are using the know-how of both brands to work jointly on concepts that are equally attractive for the customer group of jet and sports car owners.”

The special edition limited to ten units is aimed above all at customers who place great importance on innovations, technology and custom personalisation. At the same time, the focus for both products is on combining performance and everyday usability.

The shared design concept features of the sports car and jet include in particular the two-tone paintwork in Platinum Silver Metallic (gloss) and matt Jet Grey Metallic (satin gloss) with trim strips in Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue. The paint finish is produced in a complex manual process. The logo for the cooperation was specially designed and is made up of a stylised aeroplane wing and the Sport Design package rear wing of the flagship 911. This is used in different exterior and interior locations on the Porsche : it is embossed on the head restraints, for example, and also features on the limited-edition badge.

A number of design details on this very special 911 Turbo S also establish a link to aviation: the individual registration of the respective jet can be found on the underside of the rear wing and on the sides of the vehicle key. The door sill trims feature “No step” lettering illuminated in red. The dial on the stopwatch from the Sport Chrono package has a printed-on artificial horizon.

Two-tone paintwork and elegant details: the exterior of the flagship 911 The latest generation of the 911 Turbo S is more powerful, dynamic and comfortable than ever before. It is powered by a 3.8-litre boxer engine with 478 kW (650 PS). The harmonious concept, which perfectly balances driving pleasure, dynamics and sportiness, is evident in everyday use as well as on the race track.

For the Coupé produced as part of the cooperation with Embraer, Porsche has combined gloss and satin-gloss paintwork for the first time: the upper part of the sports car is finished in Platinum Silver Metallic, while the bottom part is in Jet Grey Metallic. A trim strip with lines in Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue runs over the sides and doors. All the paintwork is carried out by hand.

The alloy wheels in Exclusive design are painted in Platinum Silver Metallic and feature lines in Speed Blue on the rim flange. These are produced using laser technology. The side air intakes and side window trims are painted in Brilliant Chrome and therefore pick up a design feature of the jet. The LED door projectors cast the cooperation logo onto the ground. There is a special emblem on the B-pillar: in addition to the cooperation logo, it includes ten small rectangular fields corresponding to the limited number of units.

Features borrowed from the jet cockpit: the unique details in the interior Exclusivity is also the motto in the interior: here, the designers have realised a special colour scheme and combined black and chalk-coloured leather. The black leather surfaces are decorated with stitching in Speed Blue. The steering wheel also features the two-tone leather combination, and the 12 o’clock marking is in Speed Blue. The Carbon interior package is on board as standard and comes with a high-gloss finish. The roofliner is covered with chalk-coloured Alcantara. The front seats have rear shells made of high-gloss carbon. The cooperation logo is embossed on the head restraints. The leather loop for folding the front seat backrests is red, based on the aircraft seats. The entire interior is also hand-crafted, installed in the Manufaktur, and is not available in this form for the series production range.

The door sill trims feature “No step” lettering illuminated in red – a reference to the corresponding signs on aircraft wings. The stopwatch of the Sport Chrono package also borrows from aviation: in addition to the cooperation logo, the dial also has a printed-on artificial horizon. In the cockpit of a plane, a gyroscope like this provides information about the flight attitude, that is to say movements about the longitudinal and lateral axes, particularly during instrument flights. On the front passenger side, the dash panel trim features a “One of 10” logo. The front luggage compartment is hand-finished in black leather, with contrast stitching in Speed Blue. The sides of the vehicle key are painted in Speed Blue and are marked with the jet registration. The cooperation logo is embossed in the leather of the key pouch. An indoor car cover with “Remove before flight” tags is also included.

From Globetimer to luggage set: the special accessories Every customer who purchases the unique duo will also receive a Porsche Design luggage set. The high-quality luggage includes a pilot’s case and two weekender bags. Porsche Design is contributing a special edition of the new 1919 Globetimer UTC timepiece to this unique offering. The innovative timepiece picks up on the design concept of the cooperation. For example, the dial is inspired by the two grey paint colours. In addition, an altimeter instrument with stylised runway is printed on it. A special night design is obtained through use of luminous Superluminova material: the runway lights up in light blue in the dark, while the hour indices and hour and minute hands shine in light green.

The date display shows the Embraer logo in the form of a small plane. The black leather strap is made of genuine Porsche interior leather and has contrast stitching in Speed Blue.

The cooperation logo is embossed on the leather strap, and is also lasered onto the rear of the case and dial. The special Globetimer edition is reserved for owners of the jet and vehicle.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, with headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, is one of the most profitable car makers in the world. In 2019, Porsche delivered a total of 280,800 vehicles of the models 911, 718 Boxster , 718 Cayman , Cayenne , Macan , Panamera and Taycan to its customers worldwide – a year-on-year increase of ten percent. In this year, the sports car manufacturer achieved an operating result before special items of 4.4 billion euros, an increase of three percent. Porsche has factories in Stuttgart and Leipzig and operates a Development Centre in Weissach. The company has 35,429 employees. Porsche stands for innovation, whereby many technologies have their origins in motorsport. Porsche takes a holistic approach to its entrepreneurial responsibility, and therefore takes into account economic, ecological and social aspects.

The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen creates very personal customer vehicles through a combination of perfect craftsmanship and high-tech. Highly qualified employees with decades of know-how devote their full attention to every detail and enhance it through hand craftsmanship. The experts call on an extremely wide range of visual and technical customisation options for the exterior and interior. The highest standards with respect to material and finishing are met. Alongside the individual customer vehicles, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also produces limited small series and editions. Here, high-quality materials are combined with modern production technologies to create a harmonious overall concept.

About the Embraer Group and the Phenom 300E business jet Embraer is a global aerospace company with its headquarters in Brazil. The business areas include commercial and executive aviation, defence and security as well as agricultural aviation. The company designs, develops, produces and markets aircraft and systems and also offers aftersales services.

The Embraer Phenom 300E is the most successful business jet of the last ten years. As the first jet with single pilot approval, the “Enhanced” version introduced in 2020 is capable of speeds up to Mach 0.8 – that corresponds to 988 km/h. In addition to its impressive speed, the twin-engine aircraft also sets standards in terms of range: up to 2,010 nautical miles (equivalent to 3,723 kilometres) can be covered with corresponding long-range cruise speed, five persons and the prescribed fuel reserve1. Depending on the configuration of the light jet, up to ten passengers can travel in comfort and work in a relaxed atmosphere on board.

1 In line with NBAA specifications (National Business Aviation Association) under IFR conditions (Instrument Flight Rules)

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

The fuel consumption and CO 2 emission values were calculated according to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this must continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared with the values calculated on the basis of the previously used NEDC test.

Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars”, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT).

911 Turbo S: Fuel consumption combined 11.1 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 254 g/km

11/5/2020