Prometha® IoT Technology for Boiler Rooms Now Available Worldwide
Prometha® is the first IoT solution for boiler rooms that offers real-time data analytics and system intelligence from anywhere.
Prometha® IoT for boiler rooms provides trend reports and asset diagnostic tools, viewable from anywhere.
The first IoT system for boiler rooms to offer real-time data analytics and system intelligence is now available worldwide.
Prometha collects a minimum of 250 data points on each monitored asset in the boiler room 10 times per minute and remotely displays key performance indicators on a dashboard that makes it easy to monitor system performance. The solution provides trend reports, actionable insights, and asset diagnostic tools to help improve a facility’s energy efficiency and profitability while also preventing or reducing unplanned downtime.
“The majority of IoT solutions in the industrial sector simply collect equipment data and make it available for viewing remotely,” explained Maxwell King, vice president of Aftermarket for Cleaver-Brooks. “Prometha leverages Cleaver-Brooks engineering expertise and its on-staff data scientists to analyze the data collected, discover leading-indicator relationships, and transform this intelligence into equipment and process insights.”
Prometha allows users to remotely monitor their boiler room from anywhere on a smart device and provides text alerts and alarms to help ensure system uptime. The dashboard displays key parameters such as firing rate, steam pressure and stack temperature and consistently shows this information for multiple boilers for comparison and reporting purposes.
Prometha’s streamlined secure access ensures a facility’s data stays safe. Information is communicated via cellular and does not require access to a user’s network. Additionally, Prometha features one-way communication making it impossible to change any boiler system setting remotely.
Incorporating Prometha into a boiler room helps lower total cost of ownership by maximizing operational efficiency, preventing or reducing unplanned downtime, and enabling predictive maintenance.
To learn more about Prometha, visit prometha.com or contact an authorized Cleaver-Brooks representative at cleaverbrooks.com.
About Cleaver-Brooks
Cleaver-Brooks is the premier boiler industry innovator and only boiler manufacturer in the world to offer The Power of Total Integration. The company engineers and manufactures entirely integrated boiler room solutions for any size application, offers superior sales and service from a world-class representative network, and shares its expertise through a robust training and education program and engineering support. Cleaver-Brooks is committed to providing efficient solutions that help its customers operate boiler systems at optimum, promote sustainability, and reduce costs. Visit cleaverbrooks.com for more information.
