Harvest Incentive Program Being Offered in Unit CWD

NASHVILLE --- An incentive program to increase the deer harvest in Unit CWD is being offered in partnership between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation. The program features two levels of rewards to incentivize deer harvest resulting in a free license for the 2021-22 license year.

The top tier first prize would be a free sportsman’s license for 2021-22. Any hunter who harvests four antlerless deer and four antlered deer through Jan. 8, 2021 would receive a free Sportsman’s license. Any hunter who harvests four antlerless deer through Jan. 8, 2021 will receive a free Type 001 license ($34) and a supplemental hunting equipment license of the hunter’s choice ($33). The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will be purchasing the licenses.

The offer only applies to deer harvested in Unit CWD. The deer must be submitted for CWD testing. The license is not transferrable to another person.

The program applies to only Tennessee residents or native Tennesseans. After the hunting season, hunters will be notified and asked which supplemental license is desired if they are in the second tier. The successful hunters will be notified of new license in mid-February.

Unit CWD consists of the counties of Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton.

