Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,408 in the last 365 days.

Harvest Incentive Program Being Offered in Unit CWD

NASHVILLE --- An incentive program to increase the deer harvest in Unit CWD is being offered in partnership between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation. The program features two levels of rewards to incentivize deer harvest resulting in a free license for the 2021-22 license year.

The top tier first prize would be a free sportsman’s license for 2021-22. Any hunter who harvests four antlerless deer and four antlered deer through Jan. 8, 2021 would receive a free Sportsman’s license. Any hunter who harvests four antlerless deer through Jan. 8, 2021 will receive a free Type 001 license ($34) and a supplemental hunting equipment license of the hunter’s choice ($33). The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will be purchasing the licenses.

The offer only applies to deer harvested in Unit CWD. The deer must be submitted for CWD testing. The license is not transferrable to another person.

The program applies to only Tennessee residents or native Tennesseans. After the hunting season, hunters will be notified and asked which supplemental license is desired if they are in the second tier. The successful hunters will be notified of new license in mid-February.

Unit CWD consists of the counties of Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton.

---TWRA---

You just read:

Harvest Incentive Program Being Offered in Unit CWD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.