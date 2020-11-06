Technaxx® exhibits new Smartwatch Wearables both with a temperature measuring feature

Technaxx Smartwatch TX-SW6HR tracks body temerature and monitors health Fitness tracker TX-HR7 is a good choice for your training Take your Fitness tracker TX-HR7 for home excersises

Two fitness gadgets from the German tech company to monitor body temperature during sport activities

Technaxx Smart Wearables give joy from workout and calmness for your health” — Alina Skrypynets

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, a German consumer electronics company, starts rollout of Smartwatch TX-SW6HR and Fitness tracker TX-HR7.

Two gadgets among smart wearables from Technaxx have obtained a function of messing body temperature — Smartwatch TX-SW6HR and Fitness tracker TX-HR7. They are designed to help people stay fit and healthy while doing exercises. The easy-to-use Technaxx smart gadgets pack all the basic features you need to monitor your health and workout for an affordable price. They both display temperature, heart rate, steps, distances, burned calories, sleep time, clock, date. You can track your sports activities and get notification reminders such as calls, SMS, Email, WhatsApp messages, social media, achieved goals, activity, or drink reminders. All go onboard to stay connected with others. Fundamentally, both smartwatch and fitness tracker have similar functions, even a specific anti-lost function that enables to find your mobile phone or smartwatch.

The basic Smartwatch TX-SW6HR with 1.4“ Color Screen and the Fitness tracker TX-HR7 with 0.96“ Colour Screen are focused mainly on tracking health indicators, logging steps, other activities. Although tracking body temperature becomes possible with a special temperature measuring feature, therefore you can control your health anytime and anywhere that is important in these Coronavirus rough times. Temperature tolerance can be ±0.3°C. Both gadgets are compatible with Android 5.1 or above & iOS 10.0 or above. With a free application, you can easily control all your physical activities, given that it is supported in 10 languages. Built-in rechargeable 190/90mAh Lithium-ion batteries 3,7V for listening to more music while running. 5 days of usage time and 15 days standby time give active athletes enjoy their workouts and not think about fast recharging for a long time. To wake up the screen after sleeping mode just turn your wrist.

TX-SW6HR and TX-HR7 have IP67 waterproof protection class that guarantees that the gadgets are protected from sprays and splashing of water in all directions. The units can be dropped into the water to a meter deep for up to 30 minutes, and after that will keep working.

Smartwatch TX-SW6HR technical specifications

Processor: NRF52832

Heart rate sensor: HRS3300

Bluetooth / Distance: Bluetooth Version 4.0 / ~10m

BT transmitting frequency: 2.4GHz • BT max. radiated output power: 2.5mW

Charging time: ~2 hours (use the magnetic charging cable with a USB charging adapter)

Weight / Dimensions: 40g / (L) 44 x (W) 39 x (H)11.2mm

Storage temperature / Operation temperature: –10°C up to 45°C

Fitness tracker TX-HR7 technical specifications

Processor: BK3431Q

Heart rate sensor: HRS3300

Bluetooth / Distance: Bluetooth Version 4.0 / ~10m

BT transmitting frequency: 2.4GHz

BT max. radiated output power: 2.5mW

Charging time: ~1.5 hour

Weight / Dimensions: 24g / (L) 40.5 x (W) 20 x (H) 12.5mm

Storage temperature / Operation temperature: –10°C up to 45°C

Availability

Technaxx Smartwatch TX-SW6HR and Fitness tracker TX-HR7 are already available for purchase on the market. The official price of the products: 59,99€ for the smartwatch, and 39,99€ for the fitness tracker.

For any further information about the products and to get more visuals, please click on the links: http://bitly.ws/atcN, http://bitly.ws/atfu

About Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG

Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, with the Head Office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the manufacturer of Multimedia-, Security- and Lifestyle products. Founded in 2003 the company develops trendy and effective tech solutions in a minimal design with multifunctional benefits that value time and money. Dedicated to developing new effective tech solutions, simple in use, however, functional devices that can be used for several purposes simultaneously and occupy little space. Through the commitment to simplicity, multifunctionality, quality, constant innovation, Technaxx aims to value time and money for enjoying life more. To get to know more about the products and the company, please visit: http://www.technaxx.de/Unternehmen/