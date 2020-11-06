Koinal Strikes a Deal with Huobi for Simpler & Faster Cryptocurrency Purchase

London-based cryptocurrency firm Koinal reaches agreement with Huobi to integrate its fast checkout system.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koinal, known for providing safe, simple and fast cryptocurrency purchases using credit and debit cards, has reached an agreement with Huobi, known for its world-leading digital asset exchange serving professional users, to integrate their systems to provide a simpler and faster way of buying cryptocurrency.

This deal makes it possible for users to pay for cryptocurrency via Koinal using their credit or debit cards. Koinal’s system will accept cards issued by Visa, MasterCard and China Union Pay.

The Koinal–Huobi integration will support many of the world's most established cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, TRON, ALGO and IOTA.

To celebrate this milestone, Koinal and Huobi are now offering a zero-free promotion for purchases of over $500 made via Koinal on Huobi through the ‘Buy Crypto’ gateway.

Currently there are geographical restrictions on using Koinal’s fiat-to-crypto service. Specifically, its card payment system will not accept cards issued in the following territories: Afghanistan, Anguilla, Antigua Barbuda, Aruba, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Canada, Central African Republic, Cote D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Kosovo, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Korea, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, USA, Vietnam, Virgin Islands, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

About Koinal

Founded in 2018, Koinal is a leading card processing company in the cryptocurrency market, which is headquartered in London and part of SG Veteris Limited. Koinal simplifies the fiat–cryptocurrency exchange and enables users to easily purchase crypto with Visa or Mastercard. With Koinal, the user has peace of mind as their sensitive financial details are never shared and payments are protected by sophisticated fraud-monitoring software and advanced encryption.

http://www.koinal.io/