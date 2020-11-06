SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DIGITAL NOMAD TRAVEL SECTOR DURING COVID-19

Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Seven Mile Beach Grand Cayman

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has caused massive challenges to the travel industry around the world, but one sector experiencing significant growth as a result of the Pandemic is Digital Nomad travel. Founder of the Nomad List, Peter Levels predicts that there will be one billion Digital Nomads worldwide by 2035.

With modern technology and high-speed broadband available in most parts of the world, the transition to working from any part of the world has become seamless. The world has very quickly adapted to conducting business via various video channels as a result of COVID-19. This technology together with the advent of the Zoom era where has accelerated the speed of the growth of the Digital Nomad Sector.

Many countries decimated by the loss of tourism revenue are tapping into this desirable market. One of the first to announce its plans was Barbados. Mia Amor Mottley, the very progressive Prime Minister of Barbados, initiated a 12-month welcome stamp on the 24th July this year, which allows visitors to stay on the island visa-free for up to a year. She said on various news channels, including CNN, that the logistics on the island of Barbados are excellent with good broadband and good health care.

Barbados has one of the best health care systems in the developing world, according to Mottley. Mottley also stated that Barbados has a long history of helping people with respiratory problems. George Washington's brother who fell ill with tuberculosis in 1751 famously spent an extended period on the island of Barbados when he heard of the island's reputation for treating lung diseases.

Barbados has the advantage of having a robust villa market. Villas and vacation rentals are in their nature better suited for dealing with a pandemic and for Digital Nomad Travel. Extra space and no common areas eliminate the need for visitors to mingle with other guests if desired. Many of the islands of the Caribbean have handled the pandemic exceptionally well. Initially closing all boarders and then opening them up to passengers who are certified COVID-19 free. The result is extremely low occurrences in some islands, with many Caribbean islands having no current cases of COVID-19. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

World's leading Villa company, Exceptional Villas has seen a significant increase in long-stay bookings of four weeks and more. Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said: "We have seen a 300% increase in enquiries and bookings for islands such as Barbados that welcome long-stay visitors without special visa requirements."

Whilst the island of Barbados were the first to initiate the welcome stamp; many other countries are following their lead such as Anguilla, Bermuda, Grenada, Costa Rica and The Bahamas.

In conclusion, people want to take advantages of being in a beautiful part of the world with a great climate, good health care and stable society that works well. Let's face it if you can have the opportunity of sitting on a deck chair with your toes in the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean and your computer on your lap, why wouldn't you take it.

