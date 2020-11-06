My Kratom Club Now Selling Kratom Products of 13 Brands

One of the nation’s best in providing safe all-natural supplements has expanded the products it offers.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with My Kratom Club announced today that it is now selling Kratom Products of 13 brands.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Josh Samek, owner, and spokesperson for My Kratom Club.

The 13 brands that Kratom Club is now selling include:

• Blue Magic Kratom

• Bumble Bee Kratom

• Club 13 Kratom

• Earth Kratom Organic

• K Shot Krantom Extracts

• Klarity Kratom

• Krave Kratom

• Naturally Kratom

• Optimized Plant Mediated Solutions (OPMS)

• Phoenix Kratom

• Queen Bee Kratom

• Remarkable Herbs

• Rxperience Kratom

The addition of the 13 brands comes on the heels of My Kratom Club’s recent launch of its brand new loyalty program.

“With our brand new loyalty program, you receive free My Kratom Club points with every order,” Samek revealed. “Customers can redeem their points for My Kratom Club dollars to use at our store.”

Samek went on to explain that with its brand new loyalty program, customers receive free OPMS extract 64 count capsules with any purchase of $99 or more, plus free same-day shipping (not delivery) Monday through Saturday ($50 or more).

Located in Sacramento, My Kratom Club, according to Samek, is here to provide safe all-natural supplements throughout the country. The supplements available at My Kratom Club are some of the most popular, trusted, and well-known brands.

My Kratom Club not only provides a large variety of well-known brands, but it ships guaranteed fresh and authentic products.

As to how customers rate My Kratom Club, one customer identified as Vinny Musso, highly recommends it.

“Kratom has helped me get off opioids,” Musso stressed before adding, “Relieved my anxiety, and depression, in turn, got me off anxiety and depression prescriptions. It helps with fatigue, and it has allowed me to enjoy life and be proactive to achieve goals on a daily basis. In short, Kratom had alleviated symptoms stemming from emergency brain surgery when I was just a young lad. It changed my life within days. I just thought I’d share a short thought about the amazing positive impact this plant has had on my life.”

But Musso isn’t the only one raving about My Kratom Club. A second customer, identified as James Manus Jr., described the company as awesome.

“Great customer service, and I really appreciated all of the literature that was sent to me in regards to my question about Krave CBD Kratom,” Manus said. “I went ahead and ordered that in addition to my usual 500-count Krave Trainwreck. I’m really digging the product. And the package arrived in two days – that was quick. I just wanted to give you guys a virtual high five and thank you again for an awesome experience.”

For more information, please visit mykratomclub.com/blog.

###

About My Kratom Club

We only sell name brand quality Kratom. Each brand that is sold on our website must be lab tested, have the ingredients on the back, and must be packaged to stay fresh. We guarantee our products are 100% Kratom and we have our MKC Quality Guarantee. All of the ingredients are listed on the back of the bottle/package. Each order is inspected prior to shipping.

Contact Details:

Josh Samek

Owner

7828 Zenith Dr., Ste.149

Citrus Heights, CA 95621

United States

Phone: 800-401-2059

Source: MKC