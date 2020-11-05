Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 900 Block of L’Enfant Place, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the 900 block of L’Enfant Place, Southwest.

At approximately 12:46 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 22 year-old Javon Barnes, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. An additional suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.