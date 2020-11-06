Global Sex Toys Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sex Toys - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023” To Its Research Database.

Global Sex Toys Market to Reach US$36.1 Billion by the Year 2023

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sex Toys estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2023. Erection Rings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dildos segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 3-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22% share of the global Sex Toys market.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2023

The Sex Toys market in the U. S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2023 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2023. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2023 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2023.

Adult Vibrators Segment Corners a 42.1% Share in 2020

In the global Adult Vibrators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2023, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Ansell Healthcare

Doc Johnson

BMS Factory

LELO

Luvu Brands

Adam & Eve

Aneros

Bad Dragon

Beate Uhse

Crystal Delights

Eve Garden

Fun Factory

Happy Valley

Je Joue

Jimmyjane

