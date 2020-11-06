Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends, Demand and Forecast till 2023

“Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2023

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 36.6% over the period 2020-2023. Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.8% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hemp-Derived CBD Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 32.6% CAGR for the next 4-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $436.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.3% CAGR

The Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil market in the U. S. is estimated at US$436.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2023 trailing a CAGR of 35.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2023. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.3% and 31.2% respectively over the 2020-2023 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.5% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

Gaia Botanicals

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana

Aurora Cannabis (AC)

Cannoid

Canopy Growth Corporation

CV Sciences

IRIE CBD

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals

PharmaHemp

Folium Biosciences

Canazil

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Marijuana-derived CBD Oil Products

Hemp-derived CBD Oil Products

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) for each application, including

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Diabetes Industry

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market space?

What are the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market?

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

1 Report Overview

2 Product Type Market

3 Product Application Market

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

6 Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers

7 World Market Performance Point

8 Development Trend for Regions and Countries (Sales Point)

12 Market Forecast 2019-2023



