Dane County Man Charged in Connection with Three Different Schemes to Financially Exploit Elderly Relative

DEFOREST, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced charges today against Jason Thomas McDermott, 45, of DeForest, in connection with three alleged schemes which financially exploited his elderly relative. The investigation was conducted by the Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

"It’s important for Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs of, and to report, elder abuse and exploitation,” said Attorney General Kaul. "The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to preventing the victimization of seniors and to holding perpetrators accountable.”

According to the criminal complaint, McDermott, who also goes by the name Thomas McDermott, allegedly threatened to kill his relative and make it look like suicide if she did not sell her share of a condominium to him for far less than fair market value. McDermott also allegedly signed his relative up for benefits through the Veteran’s Administration (VA), without her knowledge or participation, by foraging a doctor’s signature and medical findings on the application documents. Lastly, McDermott allegedly used his relative’s identity to apply for credit cards, again without her knowledge or participation, and used those credit cards for such things as airfare, hotel accommodations, and shopping spree in New Orleans, LA.

As in any criminal proceeding, McDermott is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Filipa from the DOJ Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit. The DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services is providing victim services.

Wisconsinites can help fight patient and elder abuse by reporting abuse at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and 1-833-586-0107.

To receive a copy of the criminal complaint, contact DOJ.